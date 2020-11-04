Market Overview

Why TopBuild's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 04, 2020 3:48pm   Comments
TopBuild (NYSE: BLD) shares are trading higher on Wednesday. The company reported third-quarter earnings results yesterday.

BTIG maintained a Buy rating and raised its price target from $207 to $213. Deutsche Bank maintained a Buy rating and raised its price target from $160 to $183.

TopBuild is an installer and distributor of insulation products. The company operates two businesses: Truteam and Service Partners. Trueteam installs insulation products in residential and commercial building projects, primarily as a contractor to custom builders and big builders. Service Partners is a distributor of insulation and selected building products. Its main customers are contractors. Other products include gutters, afterpaint, garage doors, fireplaces, and fireproofing and stopping. TopBuild operates primarily in the United States.

TopBuild shares were trading up 7.88% at $169.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a 52-week high of $191.79 and a 52-week low of $54.83.

