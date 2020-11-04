Market Overview

Why Eli Lilly's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 04, 2020 3:47pm   Comments
Why Eli Lilly's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) shares are trading higher on Wednesday. The strength is potentially in sympathy with Biogen (NASDAQ: BIIB) which gained following a favorable FDA briefing document for its Alzheimer's drug. Lilly's solanezumab had previously failed Alzheimer's trials.

Eli Lilly is a pharmaceutical company with a focus on neuroscience, endocrinology, oncology, and immunology. Lilly's key products include Alimta and Verzenio for cancer; Forteo for osteoporosis; Jardiance, Trulicity, Humalog, and Humulin for diabetes; Taltz and Olumiant for immunology; and Cialis for erectile dysfunction.

Eli Lilly shares were trading up 13.93% at $149.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a 52-week high of $170.75 and a 52-week low of $110.51.

