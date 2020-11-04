Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

40 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 04, 2020 1:25pm   Comments
Share:

Gainers

  • Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ: BIIB) shares jumped 40.6% to $347.39 after FDA briefing documents showed company provided evidence of effectiveness to support approval of aducanumab in Alzheimer's. Wells Fargo upgraded Biogen to Overweight.
  • Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATHA) gained 28% to $25.47.
  • Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAVA) surged 26% to $11.58 after the company announced additional data from the Phase 2b study of sumifilam in patients with Alzheimer's disease. Patients treated with it showed a statistically significant treatment benefit.
  • Digirad Corporation (NASDAQ: DRAD) gained 22% to $3.11 after the company agreed to sell its DMS Health Technologies business unit for $18.75 million.
  • Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMCI) gained 21.7% to $28.24 as the company reported better-than-expected results for its first quarter and issued strong earnings forecast for the current quarter. The company also announced a $50 million buyback plan.
  • XPeng Inc. (NASDAQ: XPEV) rose 20% to $26.68 after Citigroup initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a price target of $34.70 per share.
  • TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ: TA) gained 19.9% to $30.06 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 earnings.
  • AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ: AUTO) climbed 19.2% to $3.85.
  • Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ: PRTA) gained 18.5% to $13.46 as the company announced presentations on two programs from its Alzheimer's disease portfolio at the CTAD 2020.
  • Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: KNDI) surged 18.2% to $8.18 after the company received certification from the EPA.
  • Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ: CSTE) climbed 18% to $11.75 following Q3 results.
  • Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: SUPN) climbed 18% to $21.41 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results. The company also raised FY20 sales guidance above estimates.
  • American Well Corporation (NASDAQ: AMWL) gained 17.1% to $30.45.
  • Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) gained 15.4% to $151.16.
  • AC Immune SA (NASDAQ: ACIU) shares jumped 14.7% to $5.46.
  • Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE: HY) gained 14.3% to $50.89 after reporting Q3 results.
  • Cigna Corporation (NYSE: CI) surged 14.2% to $209.92.
  • Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER) rose 13.8% to $40.71.
  • ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACMR) shares gained 13.4% to $90.65.
  • JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE: JELD) climbed 11.9% to $24.60. Credit Suisse maintained JELD-WEN with an Underperform and raised the price target from $18 to $19.
  • UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE: UNH) gained 11% to $356.86.
  • Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ: LYFT) rose 10.2% to $28.91 after gaining 7% on Tuesday.
  • argenx SE (NASDAQ: ARGX) rose 6.5% to $274.30. Argenx reported downbeat quarterly results last month.

 

Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers

Losers

  • Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: KRMD) dropped 27% to $4.48 after the company posted Q3 results.
  • RealNetworks Inc (NASDAQ: RNWK) shares fell 17% to $1.27 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 sales.
  • CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE: CXW) shares fell 16.8% to $6.25.
  • The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANDE) dipped 15.6% to $18.93 following Q3 results.
  • Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRHC) fell 15% to $31.52 after reporting Q3 results.
  • Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSE: NAK) shares dropped 14.6% to $0.7849.
  • Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACOR) shares fell 13.4% to $0.9349. Acorda Therapeutics reported Q3 results.
  • Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWBI) dropped 12.8% to $15.32.
  • Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: APVO) shares fell 12.7% to $9.80. Aptevo Therapeutics shares climbed 78% on Tuesday after the company announced the first complete remission in a patient was observed in the ongoing APVO436 Phase 1 clinical trial.
  • The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE: GEO) fell 11.9% to $8.60. GEO Group reported upbeat quarterly earnings last week.
  • Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOOP) dropped 11.7% to $5.91.
  • Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE: RGR) dipped 10.7% to $62.93.
  • JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE: JKS) fell 8.6% to $58.64.
  • Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE: BBVA) fell 6.5% to $2.8750 after gaining over 5% on Tuesday.
  • ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: THMO) fell 5.8% to $2.28 after gaining 11% on Tuesday.
  • CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE: CEIX) fell 5.2% to $3.83. CONSOL Energy, last month, entered into a merger deal with CONSOL Coal Resources for an all-stock deal valued at roughly $34.4 million.
  • Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ: MRCY) fell 4.5% to $70.88 after the company issued Q2 guidance below estimates.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ACMR + ACIU)

11 Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Earnings Preview for ACM Research
36 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Analyzing ACM Research's Unusual Options Activity
The Week Ahead In Biotech: FDA Decisions For Mesoblast And Eton, Coronavirus Vaccine Updates
58 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Mid-Day MoversNews Penny Stocks Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com