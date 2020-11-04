Market Overview

Jeff Kilburg Shares His Futures Market Outlook
Samuel Taube , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 04, 2020 12:59pm   Comments
Today on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Jeff Kilburg of KKM Financial shared his view of the market for S&P 500 futures.

Kilburg noted the index futures have been range-bound in recent sessions.

He said that "the air is very thin above 3,500," and that he wanted to sell above that level. He has a stop at 3,525.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: CNBC Jeff KilburgFutures Markets Media

