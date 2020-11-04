Jeff Kilburg Shares His Futures Market Outlook
Today on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Jeff Kilburg of KKM Financial shared his view of the market for S&P 500 futures.
Kilburg noted the index futures have been range-bound in recent sessions.
He said that "the air is very thin above 3,500," and that he wanted to sell above that level. He has a stop at 3,525.
