Rich Saperstein And Joe Terranova Share Their Recent Purchases: Visa, Adobe And More
Today on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Joe Terranova and Rich Saperstein shared their recent post-election stock purchases.
Saperstein said he is buying Global Payments (NYSE: GPN) and Visa (NYSE: V), highlighting a theme of payment processors doing well in the near-term.
Terranova, meanwhile, said he was buying Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE) and Merck (NYSE: MRK), highlighting strength in big tech and biotech stocks.
