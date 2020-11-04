Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Rich Saperstein And Joe Terranova Share Their Recent Purchases: Visa, Adobe And More
Samuel Taube , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 04, 2020 12:44pm   Comments
Share:
Rich Saperstein And Joe Terranova Share Their Recent Purchases: Visa, Adobe And More

Today on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Joe Terranova and Rich Saperstein shared their recent post-election stock purchases.

Saperstein said he is buying Global Payments (NYSE: GPN) and Visa (NYSE: V), highlighting a theme of payment processors doing well in the near-term.

Terranova, meanwhile, said he was buying Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE) and Merck (NYSE: MRK), highlighting strength in big tech and biotech stocks. 

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ADBE + GPN)

Global Payments: Q3 Earnings Insights
Twilio Complements, Not Compete With, Salesforce, Oracle, Adobe, Says COO
'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks For October 26
PreMarket Prep Stock Of The Day: SAP
Gaming And eSports Stocks Continue To Thrive In The Pandemic Market
Which SaaS Stock Will Grow The Most By 2025?
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: CNBC Joe Terranova Rich SapersteinNews Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com