Tom Lee On How Investors Are Rethinking This Market
Samuel Taube , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 04, 2020 12:32pm   Comments
Tom Lee On How Investors Are Rethinking This Market

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," contributor Tom Lee shared his view that mega-cap tech stocks like Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) would continue to be a popular holding into the end of the year. However, he also said investors are rethinking the notion that a GOP Senate is good for markets.

Lee also shared his opinion that the main focus in the market should now shift away from the elections and back to hopes for a COVID-19 vaccine and stimulus package.

Posted-In: CNBC Tom LeeNews Media

