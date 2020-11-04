Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Where Pete Najarian Sees Upside In Stocks
Samuel Taube , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 04, 2020 12:30pm   Comments
Share:
Where Pete Najarian Sees Upside In Stocks

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Pete Najarian revealed that he currently "has more stocks than he's had the entire year," and that he believes health care, biotech and housing are contributing to the market upside today.

He also emphasized the degree to which high volatility has driven his options trades over the last year, and opined that the market would continue to see volatility in the near future.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: CNBC Pete NajarianNews Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com