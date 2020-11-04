Where Pete Najarian Sees Upside In Stocks
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Pete Najarian revealed that he currently "has more stocks than he's had the entire year," and that he believes health care, biotech and housing are contributing to the market upside today.
He also emphasized the degree to which high volatility has driven his options trades over the last year, and opined that the market would continue to see volatility in the near future.
