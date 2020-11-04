Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday

This morning 118 companies reached new 52-week highs.

Noteworthy Points:

Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) was the company with the largest market cap to set a new 52-week high.

(NASDAQ: IDRA) was the smallest Company by market cap to set a new 52-week high. Uber Technologies (NYSE: UBER)'s stock gained the most, trading up 12.89% to reach a new 52-week high.

The following stocks set new 52-week highs during the first half-hour of trading on Wednesday:

Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) shares reached a new 52-week high of $1,756.42 on Wednesday morning, moving up 5.27%.

Should these stocks see further movement, Benzinga will be the first to update traders. Stay tuned.