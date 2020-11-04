Market Overview

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 04, 2020 10:27am   Comments
On Wednesday morning, 13 companies achieved new lows for the year.

Points of Interest:

  • Warner Music Group (NASDAQ: WMG) was the largest firm on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low.
  • Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ: BBI) was the smallest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low.
  • Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ: TRHC)'s stock made the biggest move downwards, diving 14.26% to reach a new 52-week low.

Here is a list of stocks that set new 52-week lows as of 10 a.m. ET on Wednesday:

  • Warner Music Group (NASDAQ: WMG) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $25.62. Shares later traded up 0.23%.
  • Array Technologies (NASDAQ: ARRY) shares moved down 7.2% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $34.13, drifting down 7.2%.
  • Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX: NOG) shares were down 1.47% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $3.35.
  • Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ: TRHC) stock hit a yearly low of $30.56. The stock was down 14.26% for the day.
  • Phoenix Tree Hldgs (NYSE: DNK) stock drifted down 5.97% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.27.
  • GasLog (NYSE: GLOG) shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.30 on Wednesday morning, moving down 2.1%.
  • Happiness Biotech Gr (NASDAQ: HAPP) shares set a new yearly low of $1.63 this morning. The stock was down 1.18% on the session.
  • Ring Energy, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX: REI) shares hit a yearly low of $0.44. The stock was down 1.55% on the session.
  • ATIF Holdings (NASDAQ: ATIF) stock drifted down 0.42% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.72.
  • Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: TTNP) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $0.10 and moving down 2.27%.
  • Neovasc (NASDAQ: NVCN) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $0.78 and moving down 3.26%.
  • Check-Cap (NASDAQ: CHEK) shares set a new yearly low of $0.26 this morning. The stock was down 2.26% on the session.
  • Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ: BBI) stock drifted down 0.42% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.47.

 

If other companies set new 52-week lows, Benzinga will be the first to make you aware of it. Stay tuned for further updates.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: 52-Week LowsNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas

