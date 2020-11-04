Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday

On Wednesday morning, 13 companies achieved new lows for the year.

Points of Interest:

Here is a list of stocks that set new 52-week lows as of 10 a.m. ET on Wednesday:

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ: WMG) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $25.62. Shares later traded up 0.23%.

If other companies set new 52-week lows, Benzinga will be the first to make you aware of it. Stay tuned for further updates.