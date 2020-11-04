Market Overview

A Look Into Performance Food Group's Debt

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 04, 2020
Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE: PFGC) increased by 11.30% in the past three months. Before having a look at the importance of debt, let us look at how much debt Performance Food Group has.

Performance Food Group's Debt

According to the Performance Food Group’s most recent financial statement as reported on August 18, 2020, total debt is at $2.68 billion, with $2.44 billion in long-term debt and $248.30 million in current debt. Adjusting for $420.70 million in cash-equivalents, the company has a net debt of $2.26 billion.

Let's define some of the terms we used in the paragraph above. Current debt is the portion of a company's debt which is due within 1 year, while long-term debt is the portion due in more than 1 year. Cash equivalents include cash and any liquid securities with maturity periods of 90 days or less. Total debt equals current debt plus long-term debt minus cash equivalents.

Investors look at the debt-ratio to understand how much financial leverage a company has. Performance Food Group has $7.72 billion in total assets, therefore making the debt-ratio 0.35. As a rule of thumb, a debt-ratio more than one indicates that a considerable portion of debt is funded by assets. A higher debt-ratio can also imply that the company might be putting itself at risk for default, if interest rates were to increase. However, debt-ratios vary widely across different industries. A debt ratio of 40% might be higher for one industry and average for another.

Importance Of Debt

Besides equity, debt is an important factor in the capital structure of a company, and contributes to its growth. Due to its lower financing cost compared to equity, it becomes an attractive option for executives trying to raise capital.

However, due to interest-payment obligations, cash-flow of a company can be impacted. Having financial leverage also allows companies to use additional capital for business operations, allowing equity owners to retain excess profit, generated by the debt capital.

Looking for stocks with low debt-to-equity ratios? Check out Benzinga Pro, a market research platform which provides investors with near-instantaneous access to dozens of stock metrics - including debt-to-equity ratio. Click here to learn more.

 

