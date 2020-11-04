35 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Digirad Corporation (NASDAQ: DRAD) rose 24.7% to $3.16 in pre-market trading after the company agreed to sell its DMS Health Technologies business unit for $18.75 million.
- Westwater Resources, Inc. (NYSE: WWR) rose 24.7% to $5.35 in pre-market trading after gaining over 7% on Tuesday.
- Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: SUPN) rose 20.8% to $21.94 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results. The company also raised FY20 sales guidance above estimates.
- Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE: KODK) rose 18.7% to $8.50 in pre-market trading. Eastman Kodak is estimated to release Q3 earnings on November 10.
- GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLYC) rose 17.1% to $3.15 in pre-market trading. Mark Lampert purchased 932,612 shares of Glycomimetics at an average price of $2.75 per share.
- CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE: CXW) shares rose 16.5% to $8.75 in pre-market trading.
- Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ: LYFT) rose 14.8% to $30.14 in pre-market trading after gaining 7% on Tuesday.
- Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER) rose 13.7% to $40.68 in pre-market trading.
- The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE: GEO) rose 12.7% to $11.00 in pre-market trading. GEO Group reported upbeat quarterly earnings last week.
- Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMCI) rose 12.5% to $26.12 in pre-market trading as the company reported better-than-expected results for its first quarter and issued strong earnings forecast for the current quarter. The company also announced a $50 million buyback plan.
- Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL) rose 9% to $0.2030 in pre-market trading. Sundial Growers is expected to report Q3 earnings on November 11.
- Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ: MRIN) rose 8.8% to $2.34 in pre-market trading.
- Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WKHS) rose 8.8% to $19.42 in pre-market trading after gaining over 11% on Tuesday.
- Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSE: NAK) rose 8.8% to $1.00 in pre-market trading.
- Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: CSCW) rose 8.7% to $0.5539 in pre-market trading after declining 5% on Tuesday.
- Range Resources Corporation (NYSE: RRC) rose 8.2% to $6.88 in pre-market trading. Range Resources released quarterly results last week.
- Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NASDAQ: SMLP) rose 7.1% to $0.75 in pre-market trading. Summit Midstream Partners, last week, reported a 1-for-15 reverse unit split.
- argenx SE (NASDAQ: ARGX) rose 6.4% to $273.81 in pre-market trading. Argenx reported downbeat quarterly results last month.
- Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc (NASDAQ: COKE) rose 5.6% to $245.00 in pre-market trading following Q3 sales.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- RealNetworks Inc (NASDAQ: RNWK) shares fell 11.1% to $1.36 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 sales.
- Five Prime Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: FPRC) fell 10.8% to $4.30 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 earnings.
- Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: APVO) shares fell 8.8% to $10.24 in pre-market trading. Aptevo Therapeutics shares climbed 78% on Tuesday after the company announced the first complete remission in a patient was observed in the ongoing APVO436 Phase 1 clinical trial.
- CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE: CEIX) fell 7.7% to $3.73 in pre-market trading. CONSOL Energy, last month, entered into a merger deal with CONSOL Coal Resources for an all-stock deal valued at roughly $34.4 million.
- Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE: BBVA) fell 7.5% to $2.84 in pre-market trading after gaining over 5% on Tuesday.
- Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE: NOVA) shares fell 7.5% to $26.20 in pre-market trading. Sunnova Energy reported quarterly loss last week.
- Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ: MRCY) fell 7.2% to $68.89 in pre-market trading after the company issued Q2 guidance below estimates.
- ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: THMO) fell 7% to $2.25 in pre-market trading after gaining 11% on Tuesday.
- JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE: JKS) fell 6% to $60.28 in pre-market trading.
- Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ: RUN) fell 5.7% to $50.87 in pre-market trading.
- Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACOR) shares fell 5.6% to $1.02 in pre-market trading. Acorda Therapeutics reported Q3 results.
- Miragen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGEN) fell 5.6% to $1.19 in pre-market trading. Miragen Therapeutics, last month, announced it is acquiring Viridian Therapeutics.
- Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) fell 5.5% to $6.25 in pre-market trading.
- Canopy Growth Corporation (NYSE: CGC) fell 5.4% to $19.38 in pre-market trading. Canopy Growth said it will move from the NYSE Exchange to Nasdaq.
- Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ: CORT) fell 4.5% to $17.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 sales.
- Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE: ACB) fell 4.3% to $4.69 in pre-market trading.
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Premarket MoversNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas