Economic Data Scheduled For Wednesday
- The Federal Open Market Committee will begin its two-day policy meeting today.
- The MBA's index of mortgage application activity for the latest week is scheduled for release at 7:00 a.m. ET.
- The ADP national employment report for October will be released at 8:15 a.m. ET. Private payrolls are estimated to decline to 600,000 in October versus September's reading of 749,000.
- International trade report for September is scheduled for release at 8:30 a.m. ET. Analysts expect September's trade deficit at $63.9 billion compared to $67.1 billion in August.
- The composite PMI for October will be released at 9:45 a.m. ET. The composite PMI is projected to rise to 55.0 in October versus prior reading of 54.3.
- The ISM services index for October is scheduled for release at 10:00 a.m. ET. The ISM index is expected to slip to 57.6 in October from 57.8 in September.
- The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on petroleum inventories will be released at 10:30 a.m. ET.
