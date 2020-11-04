Global Markets Today: Asia Mixed, Europe Falls As US Election Race Remains Tight

Global stocks remain volatile on Wednesday, along with major U.S. indices futures swinging wildly amid a tight race in the U.S. presidential election.

On last check early Wednesday, the Dow futures had given up the day's gains and fell 0.24%, while the S&P500 was up 0.68%. WTI crude oil futures were volatile, gaining 0.13% to $37.71, and the VIX rose by 0.40% to 31.55. The 10-year Treasury yields have fallen by 8 basis points to 0.801%.

Most Asian markets remained mixed due to election uncertainty, while the European markets fell in early Wednesday's trade.

Asia: Japan's Nikkei 225 benchmark closed higher by 1.7% after its base rate showed a 16.3% year-over-year growth. October's Services PMI data is scheduled to release Wednesday.

China's Shanghai Composite benchmark closed higher by 0.19% in a volatile session. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA) shares fell in China after Shanghai Stock Exchange suspended the largest IPO by Ant Group.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 closed lower by 0.07%. September's retail sales showed a month-over-month decline of 1.1%, slightly better than expected.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index closed lower by 0.24%, while India's Nifty 50 index is trading higher by 0.53% in a volatile session. India's October services PMI improved sharply to 54.1.

South Korea's KOSPI gained 0.60% in Wednesday's session.

Europe: Euro Stoxx 50 was trading lower by 0.71% in Wednesday's early trade. Investors will be watching the election for the continent's biggest trading partner to gauge what's in store on the trading policy front. Services PMI for October and Producer Price Index data for September will release late Wednesday.

London's FTSE 100 index is trading lower by 0.25% at press time Wednesday. Investors will be watching Services PMI, Labor Productivity, and Composite PMI data for October scheduled to release Wednesday.

Germany's DAX has fallen by 0.84% on the last check. Germany's Composite PMI for October improved to 55, while the Services PMI activity fell to 49.5.

France's CAC 40 index is trading higher by 0.16%, while Spain's Ibex 35 index has tumbled 1.10% at press time.

Forex Trading: U.S. Dollar Index futures traded higher by 0.39% to 93.918 on the last check. The dollar has strengthened 0.35% against the Euro to $1.1669, 1.03% against the Sterling Pound to $1.2925, 0.46% against the Japanese Yen to ¥104.96, and 0.61% against the Chinese Yuan to CNY 6.7170.

