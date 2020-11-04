Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

A Chinese Company's Stock Is Surging — Thanks To Trump

Aditya Raghunath , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 04, 2020 3:20am   Comments
Share:
A Chinese Company's Stock Is Surging — Thanks To Trump

President Donald Trump seems to have unwittingly benefited a Chinese software company.

What Happened: Shares of Wisesoft Co. Ltd. soared as much as 9.8% on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange on Wednesday. At the time of writing, the stock was trading 6.42% higher.

Bloomberg attributed Wisesofts's price surge to its Chinese name "Chuan Da Zhi Sheng," which apparently sounds like "Trump Wins Big" to native Mandarin speakers.
This is the second time Wisesoft stock is benefitting from the U.S. presidential elections, albeit indirectly. In 2016, when Donald Trump was contesting the elections for the first time, the software company's shares rose 6.4% on Election Day.
Why Does It Matter: Wisesoft touched a 9.4% returns threshold in the Shenzhen exchange on Wednesday, its highest gain since July, Bloomberg noted.

Trump has secured 213 electoral votes in the election,  as of press time, compared to rival Joe Biden's 238 electoral votes, according to the Associated Press.

Photo by Gage Skidmore on Flickr

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Bloomberg China Donald TrumpNews Politics Global Media General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com