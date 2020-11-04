Biden In Election Night Address Says 'We Feel Good About Where We Are'

Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden commended the patience of his supporters in an address on election night in Wilmington, Delaware.

What Happened: “We feel good about where we are. We really do,” Biden said, regarding the election tally.

“We believe we're on track to win this election,” Biden told his supporters, who applauded him by blowing their vehicles' horns.

“We are going to have to be patient until...the hard work of tallying the votes is finished,” said the former vice president. “It ain’t over till every vote is counted, every ballot is counted.”

Why It Matters: Biden expressed confidence of winning in Arizona, calling it a “turnaround,” and also acknowledged that he had won in Minnesota.

The Associated Press has called 236 electoral votes for Joe Biden compared to 213 for his rival, President Donald Trump as of press time. The latter has secured victory in key swing-states of Florida, Iowa, and Ohio, according to the AP. Calls for other key states like Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin aren't expected to be made today. The race remains tight in North Carolina and Georgia, as well.

