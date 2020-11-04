Trump Wins Key States Of Florida, Iowa, And Ohio: Associated Press

President Donald Trump has won key swing states of Florida, Iowa, and Ohio, according to the Associated Press.

What Happened: The incumbent president has won the 29 electoral votes in Florida, which are key to his securing a second term, according to the AP.

AP is also calling Iowa, Ohio, Florida in favor of Trump, while Biden has secured Minnesota and New Hampshire.

At press time, Biden had carried 223 electoral votes, while Trump had secured 174, according to the AP data.

California, New York, and Virginia have also been called for Biden by the AP. South Carolina, Kentucky, and Tennessee, and most other Southern States, have been called for Trump.

Why It Matters: Biden’s campaign had hoped to secure a victory in Florida due to the state’s retiree population as the coronavirus pandemic exerted a devastating toll.

The AP earlier held back from calling Florida for Trump even as he maintained lead, noting the history of close elections in the state. Trump beat Hillary Clinton narrowly in the Sunshine State in the 2016 election.

The news agency said it was waiting on "more vote counts to come in from south Florida, including Miami-Dade County, the largest county in the state."

The U.S. futures are seeing volatility early Wednesday as the election remains too close to call overall. Nasdaq 100 futures traded 2.17% higher at press time and S&P 500 futures were up 0.62%.

Photo by Gage Skidmore on Flickr