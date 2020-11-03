11 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Hours Session
Gainers
- Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ: COKE) shares are trading higher after the company reported Q3 sales of $1.33 billion, up from $1.27 billion year over year.
- Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ;SMCI) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q2 EPS guidance above estimates and announced a $50 million buyback.
- Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: SUPN) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results. The company also raised FY20 sales guidance above estimates.
- Digirad (NASDAQ: DRAD) shares are trading higher after the company announced it is selling its DMS Health Technologies business unit for $18.75 million.
- Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ACOR) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
Losers
- Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CORT) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 sales results.
- Darling Ingredients (NYSE: DAR) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 sales results.
- Mercury Systems (NASDAQ: MRCY) shares are trading lower after the company issued Q2 EPS and sales guidance below estimates.
- Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ: FPRX) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS results.
- RealNetworks (NASDAQ: RNWK) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 sales results.
- Nabors Industries (NYSE: NBR) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 sales results.
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: News Penny Stocks After-Hours Center Movers Trading Ideas