11 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Hours Session
Tyree Gorges , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 03, 2020 4:59pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ: COKE) shares are trading higher after the company reported Q3 sales of $1.33 billion, up from $1.27 billion year over year.
  • Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ;SMCI) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q2 EPS guidance above estimates and announced a $50 million buyback.
  • Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: SUPN) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results. The company also raised FY20 sales guidance above estimates.
  • Digirad (NASDAQ: DRAD) shares are trading higher after the company announced it is selling its DMS Health Technologies business unit for $18.75 million.
  • Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ACOR) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.

Losers

  • Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CORT) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 sales results.
  • Darling Ingredients (NYSE: DAR) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 sales results.
  • Mercury Systems (NASDAQ: MRCY) shares are trading lower after the company issued Q2 EPS and sales guidance below estimates.
  • Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ: FPRX) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS results.
  • RealNetworks (NASDAQ: RNWK) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 sales results.
  • Nabors Industries (NYSE: NBR) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 sales results.

