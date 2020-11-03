AUD/USD Forecast: Soared A Three-Week High Of 0.7174 On The Greenback's Broad Weakness

AUD/USD Current Price: 0.7141

The Reserve Bank of Australia cut rates to record lows, expanded its bond-buying program.

China ordered commodities traders to stop importing several Australian products.

AUD/USD soared a three-week high of 0.7174 on the greenback’s broad weakness.

The AUD/USD pair fell to a daily low of 0.7027 following a mostly dovish RBA. The central bank delivered as it cut rates to a record low of 0.1% as widely anticipated. Furthermore, policymakers said that they plan to buy A$100 B of 5y-10y bonds over the next 6 months. However, Lowe and company remained optimistic about economic progress in the near-term, adding that negative rates are extraordinarily unlikely.

Another negative news for Australia came from China, as the country is said to have ordered commodities traders to stop importing Australian products including coal, barley, copper ore and concentrate, sugar, timber, wine and lobster. The pair, however, soared to 1.7174 on the back of dollar’s sell-off and soaring equities. Early Wednesday, the country will publish the October AIG Performance of Construction Index, and September Retail Sales.

AUD/USD Short-Term Technical Outlook

The AUD/USD pair is trading around 0.7140 as the US session comes to an end, maintaining a positive tone in the short-term. The 4-hour chart shows that the pair is developing above all of its moving averages, with the 20 SMA turning higher far below the larger ones. Technical indicators, in the meantime, ease from overbought levels, heading lower but within positive levels.

Support levels:0.7125 0.6990 0.6950

Resistance levels: 0.7175 0.7220 0.7265

