Why Kimco Realty's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Kimco Realty (NYSE: KIM) shares are trading higher on Tuesday after Truist Securities upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy and raised its price target from $12 to $14 per share.

One of the oldest real estate investment trusts in the United States, Kimco Realty owns interests in over 400 shopping centers throughout major markets in the U.S., representing roughly 59 million square feet.

Kimco Realty shares were trading up 5.45% at $11.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a 52-week high of $21.86 and a 52-week low of $7.45.