40 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Alaska Communications System Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALSK) climbed 57.6% to $3.01 after the company agreed to be acquired by Macquarie Capital and GCM Grosvenor for $3 per share in cash.
- Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE: INSP) shares climbed 23.3% to $150.07 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results. Oppenheimer upgraded Inspire Medical from Underperform to Perform.
- Telenav, Inc. (NASDAQ: TNAV) gained 20.2% to $4.77 after the company agreed to be acquired by V99 for $4.80 per share in cash in a go private transaction. The company also reported Q1 results.
- Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ: IEA) rose 19.6% to $8.52 after the company reported a $550 million joint venture with FH Paschen for West Lake Corridor rail expansion in Indiana.
- Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL) gained 17.9% to $0.1945. Sundial Growers is expected to report Q3 earnings on November 11.
- Collectors Universe, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLCT) surged 17% to $67.79 after reporting Q1 results.
- Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: APVO) surged 16.2% to $7.32 after the company issued an update on its ongoing APVO436 Phase 1 clinical trial.
- Tenneco Inc. (NYSE: TEN) surged 16% to $8.56. Tenneco released quarterly results on Monday.
- Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE: ANET) shares climbed 16% to $250.65 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results and also issued strong Q4 sales guidance. B of A Securities upgraded Arista Networks from Neutral to Buy and announced a $270 price target.
- Piedmont Lithium Limited (NYSE: PLL) gained 16% to $24.33.
- Gartner, Inc. (NYSE: IT) jumped 14.3% to $142.87 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results.
- The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: HCKT) rose 14% to $14.94 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results.
- Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ: TRMT) gained 13.7% to $3.32 following strong Q3 earnings.
- DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ: DBVT) rose 13.6% to $2.00. DBV Technologies shares gained 23% on Monday after the company reported filing and validation of marketing authorization application for Viaskin Peanut by the European Medicines Agency..
- JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAKK) shares gained 13.4% to $5.38 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results.
- Revlon, Inc. (NYSE: REV) surged 12.8% to $4.74.
- Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ: RIDE) rose 12.6% to $14.72. Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL) reported the merger of Lordstown Motors with DiamondPeak Holdings in a transaction valued over $1.6 billion.
- AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMC) gained 12.5% to $2.4188. AMC Entertainment reported massive losses in its third-quarter. However, the company disclosed that, as of October, theatres in about 539 out of 600 domestic locations in the U.S. and approximately 261 out of 358 international locations had reopened.
- Medifast Inc (NYSE: MED) rose 11.4% to $163.00 following upbeat Q3 results.
- Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE: AIV) shares gained 11% to $26.56. Apartment Investment released Q3 results last week.
- Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HALO) shares rose 10.3% to $31.31 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results. The company also raised FY20 EPS and sales guidance.
- EverQuote, Inc (NASDAQ: EVER) gained 8.4% to $37.48 after reporting quarterly results.
- Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ: PLUG) rose 8.1% to $16.72 after David Shaw disclosed a 5% passive stake in the company.
- Sasol Limited (NYSE: SSL) rose 7.3% to $6.03 after gaining around 7% on Monday.
- Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ: LPCN) gained 7.2% to $1.2850.
- Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE: CPE) rose 4% to $5.65 following Q3 results.
Losers
- Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE: GHL) shares tumbled 24.4% to $9.87 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 sales. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Greenhill from Market Perform to Underperform and lowered the price target from $13 to $11.5.
- SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEDG) shares dropped 24.2% to $203.00 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 sales and also issued downbeat Q4 sales guidance. Oppenheimer downgraded SolarEdge Technologies from Outperform to Perform
- Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ: AMBO) tumbled 19.6% to $2.13. Ambow Education entered into a partnership with Cisco for international career education, training and certification.
- OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ: OSPN) fell 16.7% to $18.75 after the company reported downbeat Q3 results and issued weak FY20 sales guidance.
- Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE: IPI) fell 15.7% to $9.39 after the company announced Q3 results.
- The Mosaic Company (NYSE: MOS) dipped 15.3% to $16.57 after the company reported downbeat Q3 sales.
- Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ESPR) dropped 14.5% to $24.78 following weak quarterly sales.
- Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: AUPH) fell 13.8% to $13.36 after the company reported its AUDREY trial in dry eye syndrome did not achieve statistical significance on its primary endpoint.
- Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLCM) dropped 12.2% to $2.88. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, last week, priced its 4.15 million shares at $6.025 per share.
- Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ: EDIT) dipped 9.5% to $28.30. Baird initiated coverage on Editas Medicine with an Underperform rating and announced a price target of $14.
- VOXX International Corporation (NASDAQ: VOXX) fell 9.1% to $11.04. VOXX Electronics announced the launch of VOXX Power Systems.
- Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE: SUP) fell 7.6% to $1.8198. Superior Industries shares jumped 60% on Monday after the company reported Q3 results.
- Pacific Biosciences of California Inc (NASDAQ: PACB) fell 5.5% to $12.52 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 earnings.
- DURECT Corporation (NASDAQ: DRRX) fell 4% to $1.70 following downbeat Q3 results.
