Insider Buys Wrap Technologies Shares

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 03, 2020 12:01pm   Comments
Shares of Wrap Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:WRTC) climbed by 12.5% from the previous closing price. EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN Cohen Scot filed a Form 4 with the SEC on Tuesday, November 3. The insider bought 20,000 shares at an average price of $5.05. After the transaction, the executive's stake in Wrap Technologies Inc. moved to 5,323,688 shares.

Why Insider Transactions Are Important?

While transactions from an insider shouldn't be used as the sole item to make an investment or trading decision, an insider buying or selling stock in their company can be a good added factor that leads to more conviction in a decision.

When an insider buys stock after an important sell off, that can indicate the insider's faith in the success of the organization. Henceforth, if the stock is bought at new highs, it might be because the insider feels that the stock is not overvalued. Conversely, insiders who are selling stock at new lows can potentially indicate some kind of capitulation moment. Insiders selling at new highs can indicate that exec wants to "take some profit" and "lock in a gain."

Important Transaction Codes

Wall Street tends to focus on insider transactions which take place in the open market, viewed inside a Form 4 filing via codes P for purchase and S for sale. If the transaction was an open-market transaction, that means that the insider made a concious decision for the company's stock moving forward.

Transaction codes other than P or S are often viewed with less conviction as they are often not tied to a decision by the exec. As an example, transaction code C indicates the conversion of an option. Transaction code A indicates the insider may have been forced to sell shares in order to receive compensation the exec was promised upon being hired by a company.

 

 

