Insider Buys Citizens & Northern Shares

Citizens & Northern Inc (NASDAQ:CZNC) was trading 2% higher from the previous closing price. A Form 4 filing filed with the SEC on Tuesday, November 3 showed that Pellegrino Frank G bought 2,879 shares at $17.27 on Friday, Oct 30, and bought 148 shares at $17.44 on Monday, Nov 02.The transaction moved the executive's stake in Citizens & Northern Inc. to 19,848 shares.

Why Insider Transactions Are Important?

While transactions from an insider shouldn't be used as the sole item to make an investment or trading decision, an insider buying or selling stock in their company can be a good added factor that leads to more conviction in a decision.

When an insider buys stock after an important sell off, that can indicate the insider's faith in the success of the organization. Henceforth, if the stock is bought at new highs, it might be because the insider feels that the stock is not overvalued. Insiders who sell stock at new lows could be anticipating some capitulation moment. If the insider sells at new highs, it could point to the intention to "take some profit" and "lock in a gain."

Transaction Codes To Focus On

Wall Street tends to focus on insider transactions which take place in the open market, viewed inside a Form 4 filing via codes P for purchase and S for sale. If the transaction was an open-market transaction, that means that the insider made a concious decision for the company's stock moving forward.

Transaction codes besides P or S aren't relatively important as they are seldom tied to a decision by the executive. For example, transaction code A is indicative of an insider being forced to sell shares to attain compensation. Moreover, transaction code C indicates the conversion of an option.