Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday

During Tuesday's morning trading, 12 companies set new 52-week lows.

Things to Consider:

The largest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low was NetEase (NASDAQ: NTES).

(NASDAQ: JAGX). ATIF Holdings (NASDAQ: ATIF)'s stock made the biggest move downwards, diving 38.94% to reach a new 52-week low.

Here is a list of stocks that set new 52-week lows as of 10 a.m. ET on Tuesday:

NetEase (NASDAQ: NTES) stock hit a yearly low of $82.93. The stock was down 0.24% for the day.

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ: JAGX) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.19 on Tuesday. Shares of the company latertraded up 0.21%.

Benzinga will continue to update traders about these equities going forward. Stay tuned for further market updates.