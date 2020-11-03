36 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALSK) rose 58.1% to $3.02 in pre-market trading after the company agreed to be acquired by Macquarie Capital and GCM Grosvenor for $3 per share in cash.
- Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL) rose 30.4% to $0.2151 in pre-market trading. Sundial Growers is expected to report Q3 earnings on November 11.
- JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAKK) shares rose 28.2% to $6.09 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results.
- trivago N.V. (NASDAQ: TRVG) rose 15.8% to $1.47 in pre-market trading following Q3 results.
- Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ: MRIN) rose 15.4% to $2.40 in pre-market trading after dropping more than 15% on Monday.
- Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ: IEA) rose 13.8% to $8.10 in pre-market trading after the company reported a $550 million joint venture with FH Paschen for West Lake Corridor rail expansion in Indiana.
- Arista Networks Inc (NYSE: ANET) rose 11.5% to $241.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results and issued strong Q4 sales guidance.
- Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTXR) rose 11.4% to $1.10 in pre-market trading.
- Inspire Medical Systems Inc (NYSE: INSP) rose 10% to $134.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results.
- Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ: VFF) rose 10% to $5.70 in pre-market trading. Village Farms shares gained over 11% on Monday after Raymond James upgraded the stock from Outperform to Strong Buy.
- Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: KPTI) rose 9.9% to $15.93 in pre-market trading after the company announced the Phase 3 SEAL study met its primary endpoint.
- Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE: CPE) rose 9.5% to $5.96 in pre-market trading following Q3 results.
- Medifast Inc (NYSE: MED) rose 9.4% to $160.01 in pre-market trading following upbeat Q3 results.
- DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ: DBVT) rose 8% to $1.90 in pre-market trading. DBV Technologies shares gained 23% on Monday after the company reported filing and validation of marketing authorization application for Viaskin Peanut by the European Medicines Agency..
- ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACMR) rose 7.8% to $81.00 in pre-market trading after gaining over 6% on Monday.
- Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HALO) shares rose 7.7% to $30.59 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results. The company also raised FY20 EPS and sales guidance.
- Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ: ACB) rose 7% to $5.05 in pre-market trading ahead of the 2020 US Presidential election. The Biden campaign has indicated it would decriminalize marijuana if elected.
- Sasol Limited (NYSE: SSL) rose 6.8% to $6.00 in pre-market trading after gaining around 7% on Monday.
- Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ: RIDE) rose 6.2% to $13.88 in pre-market trading. Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL) reported the merger of Lordstown Motors with DiamondPeak Holdings in a transaction valued over $1.6 billion.
- Fisker, Inc. (NYSE: FSR) rose 5.5% to $11.93 in pre-market trading after gaining over 11% on Monday.
- Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE: BORR) rose 5% to $0.44 in pre-market trading after gaining over 7% on Monday.
- Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ: PLUG) rose 4.7% to $16.20 in pre-market trading after David Shaw disclosed a 5% passive stake in the company.
Losers
- Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE: AIV) shares fell 21.2% to $25.30 in pre-market trading. Apartment Investment released Q3 results last week.
- SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEDG) shares fell 17.8% to $220.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 sales. The company also issued weak Q4 sales guidance.
- Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ: LPCN) fell 11.7% to $1.06 in pre-market trading.
- Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: AUPH) fell 10.3% to $13.90 in pre-market trading after the company reported its AUDREY trial in dry eye syndrome did not achieve statistical significance on its primary endpoint.
- Pacific Biosciences of California Inc (NASDAQ: PACB) fell 8.2% to $12.16 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 earnings.
- Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE: SUP) fell 7.8% to $1.82 in pre-market trading. Superior Industries shares jumped 60% on Monday after the company reported Q3 results.
- EverQuote, Inc (NASDAQ: EVER) fell 7.1% to $32.14 in pre-market trading after reporting wider-than-expected quarterly loss.
- OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ: OSPN) fell 6.7% to $21.01 in pre-market trading after reporting downbeat quarterly results.
- Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDEV) fell 6.4% to $0.6450 in pre-market trading after reporting Q3 results.
- DURECT Corporation (NASDAQ: DRRX) fell 5.7% to $1.67 in pre-market trading following downbeat Q3 results.
- Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISIG) shares fell 5.2% to $0.9660 in pre-market trading after jumping over 22% on Monday.
- Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AGRX) fell 5% to $2.74 in pre-market trading after rising around 6% on Monday.
- PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) fell 5% to $178.37 in pre-market trading. Paypal reported upbeat earnings and sales for the third quarter, but issued weak profit forecast for the current quarter.
- Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ: BRKR) fell 4.6% to $42.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 earnings. The company also said it expects the pandemic and economic slowdown will continue to have a negative year-over-year impact on its Q4results.
