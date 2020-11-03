Market Overview

54 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 03, 2020 4:53am   Comments
Gainers

  • Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EIGI) shares jumped 62% to close at $9.41 on Monday after the company announced it would be acquired by Clearlake Capital for $9.50 per share. The company also reported upbeat Q3 results.
  • Superior Industries International Inc (NYSE: SUP) jumped 60.2% to close at $1.97 after the company reported Q3 results.
  • Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ: DGLY) climbed 32.8% to close at $3.04 ahead of the 2020 US Presidential election. Digital Ally, last week, reported an upgrade order for 34 body-worn cameras and 18 cloud storage for law enforcement.
  • Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: PARR) gained 23.3% to close at $7.94 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results.
  • Renren Inc. (NYSE: RENN) climbed 23.2% to close at $4.56.
  • DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ: DBVT) shares gained 23.1% to close at $1.76
  • on Monday after the company reported filing and validation of marketing authorization application for Viaskin Peanut by the European Medicines Agency.
  • Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISIG) shares gained 22.9% to close at $1.02 after declining around 10% on Friday.
  • AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: ANPC) shares gained 22.1% to close at $3.92 after the company announced that its investee company in China received COVID-19 Nucleic Acid Test certification and began volume tests and collaborations with the company.
  • TimkenSteel Corporation (NYSE: TMST) surged 18.6% to close at $4.59. TimkenSteel released Q3 results last week.
  • Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE: ACB) jumped 16.8% to close at $4.73 ahead of the 2020 US Presidential election. The Biden campaign has indicated it would decriminalize marijuana if elected.
  • Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) gained 16.6% to close at $6.66 ahead of the 2020 US Presidential election. The Biden campaign has indicated it would decriminalize marijuana if elected.
  • Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: LL) gained 16.4% to close at $25.75 after reporting better-than-expected Q3 earnings.
  • BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ: BLRX) gained 15.7% to close at $2.29. BioLineRx shares climbed over 33% on Friday after the company announced positive results from interim analysis of GENESIS phase 3 trial of motixafortide (BL-8040) in stem cell mobilization.
  • IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE: IRS) gained 15.3% to close at $4.23.
  • ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPH) surged 15.2% to close at $8.34. ProPhase Labs, last month, announced a definitive agreement to acquire a CLIA accredited laboratory certified for COVID-19 and upper respiratory testing for $2.5 million.
  • Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE: CVA) climbed 15% to close at $10.44 after Barclays upgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Overweight and announced a price target of $12 per share.
  • Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNCA) surged 14.9% to close at $2.39. Genocea Biosciences reported downbeat quarterly earnings last week.
  • Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: ADAP) jumped 14.2% to close at $5.15. Adaptimmune Therapeutics is expected to release Q3 earnings on November 5.
  • Farfetch Limited (NYSE: FTCH) gained 13.8% to close at $32.00. Alibaba is in talks to invest in online fashion retailer Farfetch, The Information reported.
  • ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ: PRQR) climbed 13.8% to close at $4.20.
  • Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: SRRK) gained 13.8% to close at $44.26. Scholar Rock reported closing of public offering of common stock and prefunded warrants and full exercise of underwriters' option to purchase additional shares.
  • Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE: CYH) surged 13.6% to close at $7.09. Community Health reported upbeat quarterly earnings last week.
  • Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: OYST) gained 13.6% to close at $22.53. Oyster Point Pharma is all set to disclose Q3 earnings on November 5.
  • Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ: LI) rose 13.4% to close at $22.88 after the company issued October delivery update.
  • Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE: PLT) gained 12% to close at $21.87 after JP Morgan upgraded the stock from Neutral to Overweight and announced a price target of $25 per share.
  • Fisker, Inc. (NYSE: FSR) rose 11.4% to close at $11.31. Fisker shares gained around 13% on Friday after the completion of a special purpose acquisition company merger with Spartan Energy Acquisition.
  • Quotient Limited (NASDAQ: QTNT) gained 11.3% to close at $5.25 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results.
  • ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE: IBN) rose 9.6% to close at $11.56. ICICI Bank reported a record profit for the latest quarter.
  • AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE: AU) gained 9.3% to close at $25.28. AngloGold Ashanti announced plans to double its dividend payout ratio following surge in gold prices this year
  • Niu Technologies (NASDAQ: NIU) gained 9.2% to close at $28.69.
  • NIO Limited (NYSE: NIO) gained 9% to close at $33.32 after the company announced it has delivered 5,055 vehicles in October 2020, which represents an increase of 100.1%year-over-year.
  • XPeng Inc. (NYSE: XPEV) gained 6.9% to close at $20.72. Xpeng, last month, said it has successfully completed production of its 10,000th P7 EV sedan from its wholly owned factory in Zhaoqing, Guangdong Province.
  • Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: DNKN) rose 6.5% to close at $106.19. Private-equity backed Inspire Brands Inc. agreed to purchase Dunkin’ Brands Group for $8.8 billion, or $106.50 a share.
  • AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEYE) rose 6.3% to close at $17.87.
  • Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ: IEA) gained 5% to close at $7.12. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives is projected to release Q3 earnings on November 9.

 

Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers

Losers

  • MICT, Inc. (NASDAQ: MICT) shares tumbled 42.3% to close at $1.80 on Monday after the company reported a $25 million registered direct offering.
  • Liquidia Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: LQDA) fell 27.7% to close at $3.34 after the company reaffirmed the recommendation to approve the proposed acquisition of RareGen, saying that a recent unsolicited offer for a LIQ861 license agreement does not constitute a superior proposal.
  • NuZee, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUZE) dipped 23% to close at $10.40.
  • Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: JNCE) declined 18% to close at $6.82 after the company announced it halted enrollment in its EMERGE Phase 2 trial.
  • Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSE: UUU) fell 17.6% to close at $2.53. Universal Security Instruments, last week, announced it received a letter from 9.9% stakeholder Activist Investing threatening shareholder action to prevent delisting and bankruptcy.
  • Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ: EQ) fell 16.9% to close at $5.28. Equillium shares gained around 6% on Friday after the company reported it received FDA clearance of COVID-19 IND for Phase 3 trial.
  • Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVK) shares dipped 16.8% to close at $1.93.
  • Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ: MRIN) fell 15.8% to close at $2.08. Marin Software, last week, issued preliminary Q3 financial results.
  • Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: REXN) fell 14.9% to close at $1.83. The company reported shareholder approval of all proposals required for the merger with Ocuphire Pharma.
  • Tenneco Inc. (NYSE: TEN) declined 14.4% to close at $7.38 following downbeat quarterly earnings.
  • Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ: PROG) fell 14.4% to close at $4.27. Progenity, last week, reported successful achievement of its preeclampsia test analytical verification milestone.
  • Zedge, Inc. (NYSE: ZDGE) dropped 14.4% to close at $2.92. Zedge, last month, posted upbeat quarterly results.
  • CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CASI) fell 13.2% to close at $2.04.
  • Interpace Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDXG) shares declined 12.6% to close at $3.05. Interpace Biosciences, last week, reported results of seminal clinical validation study for thyroid assays.
  • Immuron Limited (NASDAQ: IMRN) fell 11.1% to close at $6.00.
  • VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE: VHC) fell 9% to close at $5.04.
  • Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBLI) shares dropped 8.3% to close at $2.54. Cleveland BioLabs, along with Cytocom, last month announced they have entered into a definitive merger agreement to combine their businesses in an all-stock transaction.
  • voxeljet AG (NASDAQ: VJET) shares fell 8.1% to close at $8.33. voxeljet is expected to release its Q3 financial results on Thursday, November 12th.
  • Regis Corporation (NYSE: RGS) shares fell 7.6% to close at $5.12 after reporting Q1 results.

