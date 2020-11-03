Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Global Markets Today: Asia, Europe Stocks Soar Ahead Of US Election Day
Mohit Manghnani , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 03, 2020 4:05am   Comments
Share:
Global Markets Today: Asia, Europe Stocks Soar Ahead Of US Election Day

Major U.S. futures are higher in early trade on the U.S. election day, with the Dow gaining 0.67% and the S&P 500 up 0.51%. Global stocks have taken cues from Wall Street, with Asian shares up on Tuesday's close and European shares lifting in early trade.

The gains are on top of Monday's 1.6% and 1.2% gains in the Dow and the S&P 500. WTI crude oil futures are trading 0.43% higher to $36.97 at press time Tuesday.

Asia: Japan's Nikkei 225 benchmark is closed for the Culture Day holiday. Bank of Japan will be releasing its monetary policy statement late Tuesday.

China's Shanghai Composite benchmark advanced 1.42% in Tuesday's session, led by gains in financial material, and technology stocks. Investors cheered the acceleration in manufacturing activity, showed in Monday's survey.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 index jumped 1.93% in Tuesday's session after the Reserve Bank of Australia trimmed interest rates to 0.10% and expanded the bond-buying. Investors will be watching the retail sales and services PMI data scheduled for release Tuesday.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index soared 2.13% to its best close since October, as investors await October's manufacturing activity data on Tuesday. Financial and real estate shares pushed the index higher.

South Korea's KOSPI closed higher by 1.88% and India's Nifty 50 index was trading higher by 1.24% at press time.

Europe: Euro Stoxx 50 benchmark is trading higher by 1.27% at publication time after manufacturing activity data for October showed an improvement to 54.8 on Monday. 

London's FTSE 100 index has gained 1.52% in early trade on top of 1.39% up close on Monday. October's manufacturing activity improved to 53.7, beating the consensus of 53.3. Financial, industrial, and consumer shares are topping the gains chart.

Germany's DAX has gained 1.43% in Tuesday's trade, led by strength in banking and technology shares.

France's CAC 40 index rose 1.51% on the last check Tuesday after strong earnings from French bank BNP Paribas (OTC: BNPQY).

Forex Trading: U.S. Dollar Index futures traded lower by 0.42% to 93.743 on the last check. The dollar has weakened by 0.37% against the Euro to $1.1683, 0.45% against the Sterling Pound to $1.2970, and 0.12% against the Japanese Yen to ¥104.58.

For news coverage in Italian or Spanish, check out Benzinga Italia and Benzinga España.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BNPQY)

Traders Have Rotated Into Big Multinational Companies On OTC Markets
JPMorgan Says It Will Push Fossil Fuel Clients To Follow The Paris Accord
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: News Emerging Markets Eurozone Futures Forex Global Markets Media Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com