Global Markets Today: Asia, Europe Stocks Soar Ahead Of US Election Day

Major U.S. futures are higher in early trade on the U.S. election day, with the Dow gaining 0.67% and the S&P 500 up 0.51%. Global stocks have taken cues from Wall Street, with Asian shares up on Tuesday's close and European shares lifting in early trade.

The gains are on top of Monday's 1.6% and 1.2% gains in the Dow and the S&P 500. WTI crude oil futures are trading 0.43% higher to $36.97 at press time Tuesday.

Asia: Japan's Nikkei 225 benchmark is closed for the Culture Day holiday. Bank of Japan will be releasing its monetary policy statement late Tuesday.

China's Shanghai Composite benchmark advanced 1.42% in Tuesday's session, led by gains in financial material, and technology stocks. Investors cheered the acceleration in manufacturing activity, showed in Monday's survey.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 index jumped 1.93% in Tuesday's session after the Reserve Bank of Australia trimmed interest rates to 0.10% and expanded the bond-buying. Investors will be watching the retail sales and services PMI data scheduled for release Tuesday.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index soared 2.13% to its best close since October, as investors await October's manufacturing activity data on Tuesday. Financial and real estate shares pushed the index higher.

South Korea's KOSPI closed higher by 1.88% and India's Nifty 50 index was trading higher by 1.24% at press time.

Europe: Euro Stoxx 50 benchmark is trading higher by 1.27% at publication time after manufacturing activity data for October showed an improvement to 54.8 on Monday.

London's FTSE 100 index has gained 1.52% in early trade on top of 1.39% up close on Monday. October's manufacturing activity improved to 53.7, beating the consensus of 53.3. Financial, industrial, and consumer shares are topping the gains chart.

Germany's DAX has gained 1.43% in Tuesday's trade, led by strength in banking and technology shares.

France's CAC 40 index rose 1.51% on the last check Tuesday after strong earnings from French bank BNP Paribas (OTC: BNPQY).

Forex Trading: U.S. Dollar Index futures traded lower by 0.42% to 93.743 on the last check. The dollar has weakened by 0.37% against the Euro to $1.1683, 0.45% against the Sterling Pound to $1.2970, and 0.12% against the Japanese Yen to ¥104.58.

