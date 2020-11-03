Market Overview

Twitch's Flagship Annual Event Coming On Nov. 14 As 'GlitchCon'
Shivdeep Dhaliwal , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 03, 2020 1:52am   Comments
Amazon.com, Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) subsidiary Twitch is holding its flagship conference, TwitchCon, virtually this year on Nov.14 and has dubbed it “GlitchCon.”

What Happened: The conference was announced on Twitter on Tuesday, with a playful advertisement video, which claimed “numerous glitches have been observed on Twitch,”  and that the source of the glitches deep within Twitch’s systems is a “portal to another dimension.” It's worth noting that the company refers to the mascot in its logo as "Glitch."

Why It Matters: Twitch canceled its TwitchCon event in San Diego — scheduled to be held between Sept. 25 to Sept. 27 — in June this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The company was also forced to cancel a similar event in Amsterdam in March.

The coronavirus pandemic led to the cancelation of major events ranging from the 2020 Tokyo Olympics to the Glastonbury Festival and the Kentucky Derby this year.

Price Action: Amazon shares closed 1.04% lower at $3,004.48 on Monday.

Photo courtesy: Wikimedia

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: eSports GlitchCon Twitch twitchcon Video Game StreamingNews Events Tech

