Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Amazon Workers' Lawsuit Alleging Lack Of Safety Against COVID-19 Dismissed By Court

Aditya Raghunath , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 03, 2020 4:27am   Comments
Share:
Amazon Workers' Lawsuit Alleging Lack Of Safety Against COVID-19 Dismissed By Court

A lawsuit against Amazon Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) that alleged lack of worker safety during the COVID-19 pandemic was dismissed by a New York judge on Monday, as reported by CNBC. The lawsuit could still be taken up with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), a regulatory agency of the United States Department of Labor.

What Happened: The lawsuit — filed in June by workers from Amazon’s Staten Island facility, also known as the JFK8 fulfillment center — alleged unsafe working conditions and lack of protection against COVID-19.

Amazon spokesperson Lisa Levandowski claimed, in a statement to CNBC, that the health and safety of employees is the most important priority for the e-commerce giant.

Judge Brian Cogan ruled that “someone has to strike a balance between maintaining some level of operations in conjunction with some level of protective measures” while sidelining the worker's lawsuit, CNBC noted.

Why Does It Matter: The dismissal didn't go down well with the advocacy groups supporting the workers' claims. It remains uncertain if the aggrieved parties and the support groups will reach out to OSHA for grievance redressal.

On Oct. 1, Amazon said in a blog post that out of a sample size of 1,372,000 frontline employees, over 19,800 employees had contracted the virus between March 1 and Sept. 19.

Price Action: AMZN stock fell 1.04% to close at $3,004.48.

Photo by Soumit on Flickr

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMZN)

Microsoft's New Xbox Series Will Feature Apple TV
Twitch's Flagship Annual Event Coming On Nov. 14 As 'GlitchCon'
Why You Should Be Buying Chinese Stocks Regardless Of Who Wins The Election
Barron's Picks And Pans: AT&T, GE, Zynga And More
Benzinga's Bulls And Bears Of The Week: FAANGS, Ford, Visa And More
Nasdaq Hits Correction Mode, Dow Touches 200-Day Moving Average In Volatile Friday Trade
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: CNBC Coronavirus Covid-19 e-commerceNews Legal Tech Media Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com