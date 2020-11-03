Microsoft's New Xbox Series Will Feature Apple TV

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) has confirmed that it is adding Apple Inc's (NASDAQ: AAPL) streaming service, Apple TV, to the new Xboxes launching on Nov. 10.

What Happened: "We're excited to share that the Apple TV app is coming to Xbox One and Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S on [Nov. 10,]" Microsoft said in a blog post.

The news comes a week after Sony Corp (NYSE: SNE) announced adding Apple TV to its new PS5 console launching on Nov. 12.

While Apple TV is coming on gaming consoles on the launch date, it will also be available on the older consoles like PS4 and Xbox One.

Microsoft allows the users to subscribe to the Apple TV+ subscription from the Xbox at $4.99 per month (with a seven-day free trial) directly from the app.

The Bill Gates-co-founded company said that other popular streaming services like The Walt Disney Company's (NYSE: DIS) Disney+ and Hulu, AT&T Inc.'s (NYSE: T) HBO Max, Alphabet Inc.'s (NASDAQ: GOOGL (NASDAQ: GOOG) YouTube and YouTube TV, Amazon.com Inc.'s (NASDAQ: AMZN) Prime Video and Twitch, Comcast Corp.'s (NASDAQ: CMCSA ) Peacock would also be available on the consoles.

Other streaming platforms available on Xbox devices include those of Netflix Inc.'s (NASDAQ: NFLX), Spotify Technology SA (NYSE: SPOT), alongside Vudu, FandangoNow, Sky Go, NOW TV, and Sky Ticket.

Why It Matters: The addition of Apple TV on gaming consoles puts the streaming app on all major platforms.

According to Engadget, Apple has been aggressive in pushing its Apple TV service. The company offers one year of free subscription to buyers of the new Apple products like iPhone, iPads, or Macs.

Apple TV+ low subscription price of $4.99 makes it difficult to ignore and puts them in competition with Netflix, Hulu, and Disney+.

As platforms allow direct subscriptions to Apple TV+ via the app, it could boost Apple's subscription revenue from the non-users of Apple products.

Price Action: AAPL shares closed 0.08% lower to $108.77 on Monday, while MSFT shares dropped 0.06% to $202.33.

Photo courtesy of Microsoft