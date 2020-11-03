Market Overview

Tesla FSD Beta Is Next Rolling Out In Canada, Norway, Musk Says
Shivdeep Dhaliwal , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 03, 2020 4:37am   Comments
Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk said Monday that Canada and Norway are next in line after the United States to experience the full self-driving beta software.

What Happened: “Canada and Norway are next after we get [the United States] out of early beta!,” Musk said on Twitter.

The Palo Alto, California-based automaker has been rolling out the software slow and cautious approach to the rollout — limiting the accessibility to a “small number of people who are expert [and] careful drivers,” as per Musk.

The executive has himself tested out the alpha version and said he observed “zero interventions between home [and] work.”

Why It Matters: Last month, Musk had said that the price of the FSD Beta would be increased by $2,000, as multiple testers shared their positive experiences after the software was made available.

The price hike was deferred by a number of days and became effective on Oct. 29. Musk had also announced that a way to rent the feature would be made available starting next year.

“One week clock [for price increase] will start in other countries as beta is released,” Musk had said at the time.

Price Action: Tesla shares closed nearly 3.2% higher at $400.51 on Monday and gained 0.12% in the after-hours session.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

