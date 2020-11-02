15 Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Hours Session
Gainers
- Arista Networks (NYSE: ANET) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q4 sales guidance below estimates.
- Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ: HALO) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results. The company also raised FY20 EPS and sales guidance above estimates.
- Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE: INSP) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
- Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: JAZZ) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results. The company also raised FY20 sales guidance above estimates.
- Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ: KPTI) shares are trading higher after the company announced the Phase 3 SEAL study met its primary endpoint.
- Medifast (NYSE: MED) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
- Jakks Pacific (NASDAQ: JAKK) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
- Infrastructure And Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ: IEA) shares are trading higher after the company reported a $550 million joint venture with FH Paschen for West Lake Corridor rail expansion in Indiana.
Losers
- SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ: SEDG) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 sales results. The company also issued Q4 sales guidance below estimates.
- Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH) shares are trading lower in sympathy with SolarEdge Technologies after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 sales results and issued Q4 sales guidance below estimates.
- Coupa Software (NASDAQ: COUP) shares are trading lower after the company announced a proposed public offering of roughly 2.1 million shares of common stock by selling shareholders.
- Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ: PACB) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS results.
- Bruker (NASDAQ: BRKR) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q3 earnings results. It said it expects the pandemic and economic slowdown will continue to have a negative year-over-year impact on its Q4 results.
- Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: AUPH) shares are trading lower after the company reported its AUDREY trial in dry eye syndrome did not achieve statistical significance on its primary endpoint.
- Durect (NASDAQ: DRRX) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
