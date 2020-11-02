Market Overview

15 Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Hours Session
Tyree Gorges , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 02, 2020
Gainers

  • Arista Networks (NYSE: ANET) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q4 sales guidance below estimates.
  • Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ: HALO) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results. The company also raised FY20 EPS and sales guidance above estimates.
  • Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE: INSP) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
  • Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: JAZZ) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results. The company also raised FY20 sales guidance above estimates.
  • Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ: KPTI) shares are trading higher after the company announced the Phase 3 SEAL study met its primary endpoint.
  • Medifast (NYSE: MED) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
  • Jakks Pacific (NASDAQ: JAKK) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
  • Infrastructure And Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ: IEA) shares are trading higher after the company reported a $550 million joint venture with FH Paschen for West Lake Corridor rail expansion in Indiana.

Losers

  • SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ: SEDG) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 sales results. The company also issued Q4 sales guidance below estimates.
  • Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH) shares are trading lower in sympathy with SolarEdge Technologies after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 sales results and issued Q4 sales guidance below estimates.
  • Coupa Software (NASDAQ: COUP) shares are trading lower after the company announced a proposed public offering of roughly 2.1 million shares of common stock by selling shareholders.
  • Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ: PACB) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS results.
  • Bruker (NASDAQ: BRKR) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q3 earnings results. It said it expects the pandemic and economic slowdown will continue to have a negative year-over-year impact on its Q4 results.
  • Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: AUPH) shares are trading lower after the company reported its AUDREY trial in dry eye syndrome did not achieve statistical significance on its primary endpoint.
  • Durect (NASDAQ: DRRX) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.

