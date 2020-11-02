Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why MICT's Stock Is Trading Lower Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 02, 2020 4:32pm   Comments
Share:

MICT (NASDAQ: MICT) shares are trading lower on Monday after the company priced a 10 million share, 8 million warrants offering at $2.50 per share.

MICT operates through an Israel-based company, Micronet Ltd. It develops, manufactures, integrates, and markets rugged computers, tablets, and computer-based systems and instruments for the commercial, defense, and aerospace markets in the United States, Israel, and internationally. 

MICT shares were trading down 42.31% at $1.80 on Monday. The stock has a 52-week high of $8.45 and a 52-week low of 44 cents.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MICT)

Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Nasdaq Turns Lower; Endurance International Shares Spike Higher
12 Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
Mid-Day Market Update: Superior Industries Jumps Following Q3 Results; Jounce Therapeutics Shares Plummet
46 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Higher; Estée Lauder Profit Tops Views
76 Biggest Movers From Friday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingNews Penny Stocks Offerings

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com