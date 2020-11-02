Why MICT's Stock Is Trading Lower Today

MICT (NASDAQ: MICT) shares are trading lower on Monday after the company priced a 10 million share, 8 million warrants offering at $2.50 per share.

MICT operates through an Israel-based company, Micronet Ltd. It develops, manufactures, integrates, and markets rugged computers, tablets, and computer-based systems and instruments for the commercial, defense, and aerospace markets in the United States, Israel, and internationally.

MICT shares were trading down 42.31% at $1.80 on Monday. The stock has a 52-week high of $8.45 and a 52-week low of 44 cents.