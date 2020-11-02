DraftKings Signs Exclusive Deal With Bryson DeChambeau Ahead Of Masters

DraftKings Inc (NASDAQ: DKNG) is placing a large bet on the increase in daily fantasy wagering and sports betting on golf with an exclusive partnership with Bryson DeChambeau.

DeChambeau will serve as the face of DraftKings golf brand and the company’s logo will be featured on his signature golf cap beginning with the 2020 Masters.

Why It’s Important: DeChambeau is currently the sixth-ranked golfer in the official World Golf rankings. DeChambeau won the US. .Open in September.

“As one of golf’s most promising athletes and the current U.S. Open champion, DraftKings is strategically aligning with winning athletes like Bryson who embody and embolden the competitive fire of our customers,” said DraftKings CEO Jason Robins.

Golf ranks as the fourth most popular daily fantasy sport for DraftKings and sports betting on golf has grown over 10x year-over-year, according to the company.

The 2019 Masters was among the top five highest bet sporting events at DraftKings excluding individual NFL games.

What's Next: The 2020 Masters will take place in November, going head to head with the NFL on the final day of coverage for the first time.

More than 37 million people watched part of the last 18 holes that saw Tiger Woods win his first major in 11 years, which made it the most-watched Sunday Masters in six years.

DraftKings is the official daily fantasy partner and betting operator of the PGA Tour.

Shares of DraftKings are down 1% to $35.13 at publication time.