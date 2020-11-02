Market Overview

Apple Announces There's 'One More' Product Coming This Year

Randy Elias , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 02, 2020 12:34pm   Comments
Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) has "one more" product coming out this year. The event is set to held on Nov. 10 at 10 a.m. PT.

CNBC's Josh Lipton says Apple is expected to announce the new Apple Mac Books, with Apple's own custom chips, rather than Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC).

Virtus Investment Partners' Jon Terranova on CNBC said CEO Tim Cook had hinted at ARM-powered MacBooks before. Short Hills Capital's Stephen Weiss said the 5G iPhone will be one of the biggest product launches in history.

Apple traded around $108.42 at publication time.

