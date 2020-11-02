46 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ: DBVT) shares climbed 63% to $2.33 after the company reported filing and validation of marketing authorization application for Viaskin Peanut by the European Medicines Agency.
- Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EIGI) shares gained 61.5% to $9.38 after the company announced it would be acquired by Clearlake Capital for $9.50 per share. The company also reported upbeat Q3 results.
- Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISIG) shares climbed 43.5% to $1.19 after declining around 10% on Friday.
- Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KE) gained 28.6% to $15.58. Kimball Electronics is expected to release its Q1 financial results on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 after the closing bell.
- Superior Industries International Inc (NYSE: SUP) surged 27.6% to $1.57 after the company reported Q3 results.
- Renren Inc. (NYSE: RENN) gained 19.7% to $4.43.
- Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: PARR) rose 19.3% to $7.68 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results.
- Fisker, Inc. (NYSE: FSR) gained 19.8% to $12.15. Fisker shares gained around 13% on Friday after the completion of a special purpose acquisition company merger with Spartan Energy Acquisition.
- Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ: DGLY) surged 18.8% to $2.7199 ahead of the 2020 US Presidential election. Digital Ally, last week, reported an upgrade order for 34 body-worn cameras and 18 cloud storage for law enforcement.
- Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: LL) climbed 16.5% to $25.76 after reporting better-than-expected Q3 earnings.
- Farfetch Limited (NYSE: FTCH) gained 16% to $32.65. Alibaba is in talks to invest in online fashion retailer Farfetch, The Information reported.
- AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: ANPC) shares climbed 14.6% to $3.6789 after the company announced that its investee company in China received COVID-19 Nucleic Acid Test certification and began volume tests and collaborations with the company.
- ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPH) surged 14.6% to $8.30. ProPhase Labs, last month, announced a definitive agreement to acquire a CLIA accredited laboratory certified for COVID-19 and upper respiratory testing for $2.5 million.
- Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CWH) rose 14.1% to $30.16 after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter results. The company has also announced a $100 million buyback.
- AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEYE) rose 12.7% to $18.94.
- Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE: CYH) surged 12.2% to $7.00. Community Health reported upbeat quarterly earnings last week.
- Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE: PLT) surged 11.6% to $21.80 after JP Morgan upgraded the stock from Neutral to Overweight and announced a price target of $25 per share.
- Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ: LI) gained 11% to $22.39 after the company issued October delivery update.
- Niu Technologies (NASDAQ: NIU) surged 10.5% to $29.05.
- Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE: CVA) gained 9.5% to $9.94 after Barclays upgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Overweight and announced a price target of $12 per share.
- ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE: IBN) rose 9.2% to $11.52. ICICI Bank reported a record profit for the latest quarter.
- XPeng Inc. (NYSE: XPEV) climbed 8.5% to $21.02. Xpeng, last month, said it has successfully completed production of its 10,000th P7 EV sedan from its wholly owned factory in Zhaoqing, Guangdong Province.
- Quotient Limited (NASDAQ: QTNT) gained 7.6% to $5.08 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results.
- NIO Limited (NYSE: NIO) rose 7.3% to $32.80 after the company announced it has delivered 5,055 vehicles in October 2020, which represents an increase of 100.1%year-over-year.
- AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE: AU) rose 6.7% to $24.69. AngloGold Ashanti announced plans to double its dividend payout ratio following surge in gold prices this year
- Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE: NLSN) rose 6.6% to $14.40 after the company reported upbeat quarterly results and announced plans to sell its consumer goods data unit for $2.7 billion to Advent International.
- Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: DNKN) rose 6.4% to $106.10. Private-equity backed Inspire Brands Inc. agreed to purchase Dunkin’ Brands Group for $8.8 billion, or $106.50 a share.
- BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ: BLRX) gained 6.1% to $2.10. BioLineRx shares climbed over 33% on Friday after the company announced positive results from interim analysis of GENESIS phase 3 trial of motixafortide (BL-8040) in stem cell mobilization.
- vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VTVT) rose 5.6% to $1.7950. vTv Therapeutics will present study update and preliminary data on baseline characteristics of study participants in Phase 2 elevage study evaluating Azeliragon at the 13th Clinical Trials On Alzheimer's Disease (CTAD) Digital Event.
- Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ: IEA) gained 5.2% to $7.13. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives is projected to release Q3 earnings on November 9.
- Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ: RPRX) gained 4% to $38.12 after the company announced it would acquire the residual royalty interest in Vertex Pharmaceuticals' cystic fibrosis treatments.
Losers
- MICT, Inc. (NASDAQ: MICT) shares dipped 36.8% to $1.97 after the company reported a $25 million registered direct offering.
- Liquidia Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: LQDA) fell 28.6% to $3.30 after the company reaffirmed the recommendation to approve the proposed acquisition of RareGen, saying that a recent unsolicited offer for a LIQ861 license agreement does not constitute a superior proposal.
- Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: JNCE) fell 20.2% to $6.64 after the company announced it halted enrollment in its EMERGE Phase 2 trial.
- Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: REXN) dipped 15.1% to $1.8259. The company reported shareholder approval of all proposals required for the merger with Ocuphire Pharma.
- Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ: EQ) fell 14% to $5.46. Equillium shares gained around 6% on Friday after the company reported it received FDA clearance of COVID-19 IND for Phase 3 trial.
- voxeljet AG (NASDAQ: VJET) shares dropped 13.9% to $7.80. voxeljet is expected to release its Q3 financial results on Thursday, November 12th.
- Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSE: UUU) dipped 13.8% to $2.65. Universal Security Instruments, last week, announced it received a letter from 9.9% stakeholder Activist Investing threatening shareholder action to prevent delisting and bankruptcy.
- Immuron Limited (NASDAQ: IMRN) fell 13.3% to $5.85.
- Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: COGT) dropped 12% to $2.71. Cogent Biosciences, last week, announced Andrew Robbins as CEO.
- Tenneco Inc. (NYSE: TEN) tumbled 11.4% to $7.64 following downbeat quarterly earnings.
- Zedge, Inc. (NYSE: ZDGE) fell 10% to $3.07. Zedge, last month, posted upbeat quarterly results.
- VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE: VHC) fell 9.1% to $5.03.
- Regis Corporation (NYSE: RGS) shares declined 8.7% to $5.06 after reporting Q1 results.
- Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBLI) shares dropped 8.1% to $2.5450. Cleveland BioLabs, along with Cytocom, last month announced they have entered into a definitive merger agreement to combine their businesses in an all-stock transaction.
- Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE: PEI) fell 7.4% to $ 0.4621 after the company filed a chapter 11 petition.
