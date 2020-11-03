S&P 500 Performs Best On Days Donald Trump Tweets 30 Or More Times: Study

U.S. President Donald Trump is one of the most active accounts on Twitter and among the most followed.

A new report says the days Trump is most active on the social media platform could track with stock market performance.

What Happened: A report from Exness said Trump is the most active account among world leaders on Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR), with 5,293 tweets in the last 12 months.

Trump ranks well ahead of the second-most active world leader account of Canadian Prime Minster Justin Trudeau, who tweeted 3,518 times in the last 12 months.

Trump has over 87 million followers on Twitter and ranks seventh among most-followed Twitter accounts according to Brandwatch. Former President Barack Obama has the most-followed Twitter account, with over 123 million followers.

S&P 500 Performance: The study shows that on days when the Trump Twitter account did not tweet, the S&P 500 (NYSE: SPY) was up an average of 0.27%.

On days where Trump tweeted one to nine times, the S&P 500 dropped an average of .06%. On days where Trump tweeted 10-19 times, the S&P 500 dropped an average of .03%.

Trump tweeting 20-29 times in a day saw an average return of .05% for the S&P 500.

On days, when Trump tweeted 30 or more times from his Twitter account, the S&P 500 gained an average of 0.69%.

Tweets About China: Tensions between the U.S. and China have risen over the last year, and Trump’s tweets about the country also play into how the market performs according to the study.

On days when Trump did not tweet about China, the S&P 500 gained an average of 0.27%.

Trump tweeting about China one or two times corresponded with an average loss of .03% in the S&P 500.

On days when Trump tweets three or more times about China, the S&P 500 trades down an average of 0.29%.Elon Musk on

Elon Musk On Twitter: The study from Exness said Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk is the most active global brand CEO account.

Musk ranked third on the list behind Trump and Trudeau for most tweets from global brand CEOs and world leaders with 3,266 tweets in the last 12 months.

On days when Elon Musk tweets six to nineteen times, Tesla shares see an average gain of 0.20%.

On Musk’s most active days, when he tweets more than 20 times, Tesla shares see an average gain of 1.1%.

SPY Price Action: The SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF was up 1.75% at $335.98 at last check Tuesday.

White House photo.