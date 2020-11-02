Market Overview

33 Stocks Moving in Monday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 02, 2020 7:00am   Comments
Gainers

  • DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ: DBVT) rose 104.2% to $2.92 in pre-market trading after the company reported filing and validation of marketing authorization application for Viaskin Peanut by the European Medicines Agency.
  • BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ: BLRX) rose 16.2% to $2.30 in pre-market trading. BioLineRx shares climbed over 33% on Friday after the company announced positive results from interim analysis of GENESIS phase 3 trial of motixafortide (BL-8040) in stem cell mobilization.
  • Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISIG) shares rose 15.1% to $0.955 in pre-market trading after declining around 10% on Friday.
  • VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE: VHC) rose 12.3% to $6.22 in pre-market trading.
  • Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: LL) rose 10.8% to $24.50 in pre-market trading after reporting better-than-expected Q3 earnings.
  • Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ: IEA) rose 9% to $7.39 in pre-market trading. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives is projected to release Q3 earnings on November 9.
  • XPeng Inc. (NYSE: XPEV) rose 8.4% to $21.00 in pre-market trading. Xpeng, last month, said it has successfully completed production of its 10,000th P7 EV sedan from its wholly owned factory in Zhaoqing, Guangdong Province.
  • vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VTVT) rose 8.3% to $1.84 in pre-market trading. vTv Therapeutics will present study update and preliminary data on baseline characteristics of study participants in Phase 2 elevage study evaluating Azeliragon at the 13th Clinical Trials On Alzheimer's Disease (CTAD) Digital Event.
  • Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HTBX) rose 8.2% to $1.30 in pre-market trading.
  • Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SELB) rose 8.1% to $3.20 in pre-market trading. Selecta Biosciences is estimated to report Q3 results on November 5.
  • Fisker, Inc. (NYSE: FSR) rose 7.7% to $10.92 in pre-market trading. Fisker shares gained around 13% on Friday after the completion of a special purpose acquisition company merger with Spartan Energy Acquisition.
  • NIO Limited (NYSE: NIO) rose 7.5% to $32.86 in pre-market trading after the company announced it has delivered 5,055 vehicles in October 2020, which represents an increase of 100.1%year-over-year.
  • AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE: AU) rose 7.3% to $24.83 in pre-market trading. AngloGold Ashanti announced plans to double its dividend payout ratio following surge in gold prices this year
  • ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE: IBN) rose 7.1% to $11.30 in pre-market trading. ICICI Bank reported a record profit for the latest quarter.
  • Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ: LI) rose 7.1% to $21.60 in pre-market trading after the company issued October delivery update.
  • ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ: ORBC) rose 7% to $4.60 in pre-market trading. ORBCOMM reported upbeat Q3 results last week.
  • ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTX) shares rose 6.8% to $2.05 in pre-market trading.
  • Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: DNKN) rose 6.2% to $105.86 in pre-market trading. Private-equity backed Inspire Brands Inc. agreed to purchase Dunkin’ Brands Group for $8.8 billion, or $106.50 a share.
  • Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ: ZSAN) rose 5.9% to $0.4050 in pre-market trading. Zosano Pharma, last month, announced that it received a complete response letter from the FDA for its Qtrypta.
  • Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ: NAKD) rose 5.4% to $ 0.0780 in pre-market trading after falling over 6% on Friday.
  • Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE: NLSN) rose 5.1% to $14.20 in pre-market trading after the company reported upbeat quarterly results and announced plans to sell its consumer goods data unit for $2.7 billion to Advent International.
  • Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ: RYAAY) rose 5% to $84.41 in pre-market trading.

 

Losers

  • Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ: PSHG) shares fell 52.2% to $2.06 in pre-market trading. Performance Shipping shares fell 12% on Friday after the company reported a 1-for-10 reverse stock split.
  • CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (NYSE: CBL) shares fell 22% to $0.1178 in pre-market trading as the company voluntarily filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.
  • Air Industries Group (NASDAQ: AIRI) fell 11.4% to $1.17 in pre-market trading. Air Industries Group, last week, reported that sales returned to pre-pandemic levels.
  • Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE: PEI) fell 18.8% to $0.4051 in pre-market trading after the company filed a chapter 11 petition.
  • Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: ORTX) fell 8.3% to $3.70 in pre-market trading after declining 5% on Friday.
  • Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ: TAIT) fell 7.8% to $2.25 in pre-market trading. Taitron Components announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.04 per share.
  • Muscle Maker, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRIL) shares fell 7.2% to $1.68 in pre-market trading. Muscle Maker, last week, announced it acquired one of its previously franchised-owned locations in the Chelsea neighborhood of Manhattan.
  • Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ: EQ) fell 6.9% to $5.91 in pre-market trading. Equillium shares gained around 6% on Friday after the company reported it received FDA clearance of COVID-19 IND for Phase 3 trial.
  • Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ: KXIN) fell 6.7% to $3.20 in pre-market trading after declining over 8% on Friday.
  • RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAVE) fell 6.4% to $0.6731 in pre-market trading. Rave Restaurant, last week, announced the return of its contactless buffet to-go along with 3 new meals..
  • Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNGX) fell 5.9% to $1.60 in pre-market trading.

