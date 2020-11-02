76 Biggest Movers From Friday
Gainers
- Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ: MARPS) shares climbed 35.4% to close at $3.33 on Friday.
- Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCDA) rose 28.8% to close at $5.63. Tricida yesterday issued a regulatory update on veverimer, the only investigational asset in its pipeline.
- Air Industries Group (NASDAQ: AIRI) rose 27.8% to close at $1.32 after the company Reported Thursday that sales returned to pre-pandemic levels. Air Industries Group posted quarterly sales of $13.66 million.
- Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ: DSKE) shares rose 26.6% to close at $6.57 after the company reported third-quarter earnings, well ahead of consensus estimates.
- Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVIR) gained 26.4% to close at $30.34 after pricing its IPO at $24 per share.
- Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE: BBW) rose 24.4% to close at $4.13. Build-A-Bear Workshop, last week, issued strong Q3 sales guidance.
- Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHC) surged 23% to close at $35.65 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results and issued strong Q4 earnings guidance.
- Novus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVUS) surged 22.2% to close at $26.18.
- MICT, Inc. (NASDAQ: MICT) shares gained 21.9% to close at $3.12.
- LENSAR, Inc. (NASDAQ: LNSR) surged 19.6% to close at $9.76.
- Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE: CVA) gained 19.2% to close at $9.08 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results.
- O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ: OIIM) rose 18.2% to close at $6.42 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results.
- Rogers Corporation (NYSE: ROG) climbed 17.7% to close at $121.22 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results and issued strong Q4 guidance.
- DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: DZSI) climbed 17.6% to close at $11.39 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results.
- MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGI) rose 14.7% to close at $5.15 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results.
- Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ: GSHD) rose 14.5% to close at $122.54 following Q3 results.
- RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ: REDU) surged 13.9% to close at $5.73.
- Inventiva S.A. (NASDAQ: IVA) surged 13.7% to close at $12.90. Inventiva, last month, said the FDA has granted fast track designation to odiparcil, its clinical-stage drug candidate for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidoses type VI, a rare and progressive genetic disorder.
- Fisker, Inc. (NYSE: FSR) gained 13.2% to close at $10.14 after the completion of a special purpose acquisition company merger with Spartan Energy Acquisition.
- Invacare Corporation (NYSE: IVC) surged 12.8% to close at $8.11 after beating quarterly estimates.
- Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: APDN) gained 12.5% to close at $7.71. Applied DNA Sciences announced plans to increase COVID-19 Surveillance testing capacity at Applied DNA Clinical Laboratories.
- Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: RBBN) gained 11.7% to close at $4.31 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results.
- Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE: MHK) climbed 10.9% to close at $103.19 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results.
- Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCRN) gained 10.1% to close at $7.85. Cross Country Healthcare is expected to release quarterly earnings on November 4.
- U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: USX) shares gained 9.6% to close at $7.21.
- ResMed Inc. (NYSE: RMD) rose 6.9% to close at $191.94 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results.
- The9 Limited (NASDAQ: NCTY) rose 5.8% to close at $2.19.
- Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ: EQ) rose 5.8% to close at $6.35 after the company reported it received FDA clearance of COVID-19 IND for Phase 3 trial.
- Newell Brands Inc (NASDAQ: NWL) gained 5% to close at $17.66 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results. The company also reinstated guidance.
- Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE: ZEN) rose 4.6% to close at $110.94 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results and also issued strong sales guidance.
- Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG) rose 3.4% to close at $1,621.01 following upbeat Q3 results.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ: AXGT) shares dipped 41.6% to close at $2.13 on Friday after the company announced updates to be presented at its virtual Parkinson's disease R&D day, stating individual patient-level data from cohort 2 of the Phase 2 SUNRISE-PD study that is evaluating its AXO-Lenti-PD gene therapy for the treatment of Parkinson's disease showed favorable safety and tolerability profile, with no serious adverse events. The company also said it is unlikely that its planned sham-controlled trial of AXO-Lenti-PD will begin to enroll patients by the end of calendar year 2021.
- Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLCM) shares tumbled 37.1% to close at $3.71 on Friday after the company priced its 4.15 million shares at $6.025 per share. Wells Fargo downgraded the stock from Overweight to Equal-Weight and announced a price target of $4.5 per share.
- Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE: PBI) dropped 28.5% to close at $5.31 after the company reported Q3 earnings results.
- Intec Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: NTEC) shares fell 25.6% to close at $2.29. Intec Pharma yesterday announced a 1-for-20 reverse share split.
- Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ: COLM) fell 22.5% to close at $74.59 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 results. The company also issued weak Q4 forecast.
- MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ: MVIS) fell 21.7% to close at $1.73 after the company reported Q3 earnings results.
- Twitter, Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) dipped 21.1% to close at $41.36. Twitter posted upbeat sales for its third quarter, while average daily active users rose just around 1 million from the previous quarter to 187 million last quarter.
- Polar Power, Inc. (NASDAQ: POLA) fell 20.5% to close at $2.94 after gaining over 58% on Thursday.
- El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOCO) fell 19.8% to close at $14.12 following weak quarterly sales.
- Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: HEPA) shares declined 19.5% to close at $2.69.
- HighPoint Resources Corporation (NYSE: HPR) dropped 17.9% to close at $5.52. HighPoint Resources completed 1-for-50 reverse stock split.
- RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAVE) fell 17.3% to close at $0.7196. Rave Restaurant announced the return of its contactless buffet to-go along with 3 new meals.
- SQZ Biotechnologies Co (NYSE: SQZ) shares dropped 17.2% to close at $13.25 after the company priced its IPO at $16 per share.
- Jianpu Technology Inc. (NYSE: JT) fell 17.1% to close at $3.74.
- Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: GTEC) dipped 17% to close at $1.81.
- The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE: GT) dropped 16.6% to close at $8.28 despite reporting better-than-expected Q3 results.
- Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ: PROG) dipped 16.3% to close at $4.99. Progenity, last week, reported successful achievement of its preeclampsia test analytical verification milestone.
- OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPK) fell 16.2% to close at $3.52 after the company reported Q3 earnings results.
- Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDRR) dropped 15.7% to close at $1.93.
- HEXO Corp. (NYSE: HEXO) shares fell 15.5% to close at $0.6075 after reporting Q4 results. The company reported a proposed 8-for-1 consolidation of common shares. The proposal will be submitted for approval on December 11th.
- Range Resources Corporation (NYSE: RRC) dipped 15.2% to close at $6.58 following Q3 earnings.
- Data I/O Corporation (NASDAQ: DAIO) dipped 14.3% to close at $3.41 following wider-than-projected quarterly loss.
- Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE: BE) fell 14.1% to close at $12.64 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 sales. Morgan Stanley maintained Bloom Energy with an Overweight and lowered the price target from $23 to $22.
- TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ: TC) dropped 14.1% to close at $3.28.
- U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ: USEG) fell 13.6% to close at $4.02 after announcing a 5.75 million share common stock shelf offering.
- Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ: SGEN) fell 13.3% to close at $166.80 after the company cut FY20 sales guidance
- Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ: APOP) fell 13% to close at $1.81. Cellect Biotechnology shares jumped 22% on Thursday after the company commenced collaboration with XNK Therapeutics to advance novel NK cell-based therapies.
- Electro-Sensors, Inc. (NASDAQ: ELSE) fell 12.9% to close at $3.51 after gaining 7% on Thursday.
- Unity Software Inc. (NYSE: U) fell 12.8% to close at $94.88.
- Performance Shipping Inc (NASDAQ: PSHG) shares fell 12% to close at $0.4311 after the company reported a 1-for-10 reverse stock split.
- Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ: APPS) fell 10% to close at $28.69 after reporting Q2 results.
- Atlassian Corporation Plc (NASDAQ: TEAM) fell 9.1% to close at $191.62 after the company reported Q1 results and issued weak Q2 EPS and sales guidance.
- The Peck Company Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PECK) fell 8.8% to close at $6.56. The Peck Co, earlier during the month, announced $7.641 million in contracts from a 10.5MW portfolio of solar projects in Vermont..
- Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ: EVGN) fell 8.4% to close at $2.72 as the company priced $12 million direct offering at $2.50 per share.
- Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NYSE: CAR) fell 8.3% to close at $33.67 after reporting a decline in quarterly earnings.
- Medigus ADR (NASDAQ: MDGS) fell 7.6% to close at $2.30 after the company announced Purex will launch a Covid-19 product line on Amazon. Medigus previously signed an agreement to acquire a controlling stake in Purex.
- Aptorum Group Limited (NYSE: APM) fell 7.1% to close at $2.10 after gaining over 10% on Thursday.
- Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ: SOLO) fell 7% to close at $2.78 after gaining 20% on Thursday. ElectraMeccanica highlighted arrival of first production SOLO electric vehicles and opening of 6 new retail locations.
- Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ: CACC) fell 6.5% to close at $298.12 after reporting downbeat quarterly sales.
- Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) dropped 6.3% to $263.11 after reporting quarterly results.
- Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: SUNW) fell 6.3% to close at $2.82 after climbing over 10% on Thursday.
- Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSE: UUU) shares fell 6.1% to close at $3.07. Universal Security Instruments shares surged over 62% on Thursday after the company said it received a letter from 9.9% stakeholder Activist Investing threatening shareholder action to prevent delisting and bankruptcy.
- Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ: MRIN) fell 5.7% to close at $2.47. Marin Software, earlier during the week, issued preliminary Q3 financial results.
- ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ZI) fell 5.7% to close at $37.99.
- Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) fell 5.6% to close at $108.86. Apple announced better-than-expected results for its fiscal fourth-quarter. Apple's flagship product – the iPhone – fetched revenues of $26.44 billion, down 20.7%.
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Movers From FridayNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas