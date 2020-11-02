Economic Data Scheduled For Monday
- The manufacturing PMI for October is scheduled for release at 9:45 a.m. ET. Analysts expect the manufacturing index to slightly to 53.3 in October.
- The ISM manufacturing composite index for October is scheduled for release at 10:00 a.m. ET. The ISM index is likely to increase to 55.7 in October from September’s reading of 55.4.
- Data on construction spending for October will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. Construction spending is projected to increase 0.9% in September following a 1.4% rise in August.
- The Treasury is set to auction 3-and 6-month bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.
