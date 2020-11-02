Global Markets Today: Shares Retreat From Last Week's Losses

U.S. futures are trading higher early Monday after falling on Friday. The Dow futures have advanced 0.29%, and the S&P 500 has gained 0.34%. Most Asian markets have closed higher, retreating losses from the last week on rising coronavirus cases and the uncertainties around the U.S. presidential election. European markets have started the week on a positive note.

Asia: Japan's Nikkei 225 benchmark climbed 1.39% in Monday's trade after Keyence Corporation (OTC: KYCCF) reported upbeat earnings. All sectors closed higher, led by gains in banks, food, and transport shares. October's manufacturing PMI for Japan improved to 48.7, beating the consensus of 48.

China's Shanghai Composite benchmark closed higher by a marginal 0.02%. Gains in consumer stocks were more than offset by losses in bank, industrial, and technology shares. October's manufacturing activity in China accelerated at the fastest pace in nearly a decade, improving to 53.6, beating a consensus of 53.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 index gained 0.4% on Monday's close after Westpac Banking Corp (NYSE: WBK) reported good earnings and resumed half-yearly dividends. Investors will be watching the Reserve Banks of Australia's interest rate decision scheduled late Monday, expecting a cut in interest rates to 0.10% from the current 0.25%.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index followed the rest of Asia by gaining 1.35% on Monday's close. Automobile, industrial, and bank shares pushed the index higher. The nation's retails sales tumbled 12.9% in September.

South Korea's KOSPI index closed 1.46% higher after manufacturing activity in October improved to 51.2. All sectors advanced on Monday, with bank, consumer durable, and technology stocks leading the charge.

India's Nifty 50 index is higher by 0.20% in the afternoon's trade. October's manufacturing activity improved sharply to 58.9, beating the consensus of 55.4.

Europe: Euro Stoxx 50 benchmark is marginally higher by 0.19% in early trade on Monday. Investors are keenly watching October's manufacturing activity data scheduled for later in the day.

London's FTSE 100 index is trading higher by 0.32% at press time, led by gains in food stocks, partially offset by losses in bank, industrial, and technology shares. October's manufacturing PMI data is scheduled for Monday.

Germany's DAX had gained 0.38% in Monday's trade, led by gains in technology and retail shares. Germany's manufacturing activity improved marginally to 58.2 in October.

France's CAC 40 index is trading higher by 0.32% at press time after manufacturing PMI improved to 51.3. Energy, industrial, and financial shares are leading the gains. Spain's IBEX index remains flat.

Forex Trading: U.S. Dollar Index futures have gained 0.22% to 94.243 on the last check. The dollar has gained 0.13% against the Euro to $1.1633, 0.61% against the Sterling to $1.2862, and 0.26% against the Japanese Yen to ¥104.92.

