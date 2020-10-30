Why Cruise Line Stocks Are Trading Higher Today

Shares of several cruise line companies were trading higher Friday following a report suggesting the CDC has lifted the ban on cruises and announced companies can restart once they prove their COVID-19 protocols work.

Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE: CCL) was trading up 6.43% at $13.81 per share on Friday at the time of publication. The company has a 52-week high of $51.94 and a 52-week low of $7.80.

Royal Carribean Group (NYSE: RCL) was trading up 5.22 at $56.64 per share. The company has a 52-week high of $135.32 and a 52-week low of $19.25.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH) was trading up 6.31% at $16.76 per share. The company has a 52-week high of $59.78 and a 52-week low of $7.03.