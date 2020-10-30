Why GameStop's Stock Is Trading Lower Today

GameStop (NYSE: GME) shares were trading lower Friday as video game companies dip following Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI) earnings.

Activision beat third-quarter EPS and sales estimates but reported a year-over-year decrease in cash flow and in monthly active users.

GameStop is a U.S. multichannel video game, consumer electronics and services retailer. The company operates across Europe, Canada, Australia and the United States.

GameStop sells new and second-hand video game hardware, physical and digital video game software and video game accessories, mainly through GameStop, EB Games and Micromania stores and international e-commerce sites, including www.gamestop.com, www.ebgames.com.au and www.micromania.fr.

The company has two main business segments: video game brands and technology brands. The technology brands segment sells wireless products and services and operates Spring Mobile-managed, AT&T- and Cricket Wireless-branded stores, along with the Simply Mac business.

GameStop shares were trading down 11.04% at $10.44 on Friday. The stock has a 52-week high of $15.87 and a 52-week low of $2.57.