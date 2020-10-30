Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why GameStop's Stock Is Trading Lower Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 30, 2020 2:58pm   Comments
Share:

GameStop (NYSE: GME) shares were trading lower Friday as video game companies dip following Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI) earnings.

Activision beat third-quarter EPS and sales estimates but reported a year-over-year decrease in cash flow and in monthly active users.

GameStop is a U.S. multichannel video game, consumer electronics and services retailer. The company operates across Europe, Canada, Australia and the United States.

GameStop sells new and second-hand video game hardware, physical and digital video game software and video game accessories, mainly through GameStop, EB Games and Micromania stores and international e-commerce sites, including www.gamestop.com, www.ebgames.com.au and www.micromania.fr.

The company has two main business segments: video game brands and technology brands. The technology brands segment sells wireless products and services and operates Spring Mobile-managed, AT&T- and Cricket Wireless-branded stores, along with the Simply Mac business.

GameStop shares were trading down 11.04% at $10.44 on Friday. The stock has a 52-week high of $15.87 and a 52-week low of $2.57.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GME)

PlayStation 5, New Xbox Are Headwinds For GameStop: BofA
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday
Return On Capital Employed Overview: GameStop
56 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Why GameStop's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
12 Consumer Cyclical Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingNews Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com