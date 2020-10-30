Market Overview

Why Unity Software's Stock Is Trading Lower Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 30, 2020 2:54pm   Comments
Unity Software (NYSE: U) shares were trading lower Friday, potentially in sympathy with Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI) after it fell on third-quarter results.

Activision uses Unity's engine in some of its products. Overall market price action could also be weighing the stock down.

Unity provides a software platform for creating and operating interactive, real-time 3D content. The platform can be used to create, run and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles and augmented and virtual reality devices.

The business is spread across the United States, Greater China, the Middle East and Africa and Asia-Pacific. The products are used in the gaming industry, architecture and construction sector, animation industry and design sector.

Unity shares were trading down 13.36% at $94.30 at last check Friday. The stock has a 52-week high of $109.28 and a 52-week low of $62.11.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: why it's movingNews Movers Trading Ideas

