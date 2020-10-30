62 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ: MARPS) shares jumped 121.5% to $5.45.
- Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ: DSKE) shares gained 24% to $6.43 after the company reported third-quarter earnings, well ahead of consensus estimates.
- Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHC) climbed 20.3% to $34.87 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results and issued strong Q4 earnings guidance.
- MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGI) gained 19.1% to $5.35 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results.
- Rogers Corporation (NYSE: ROG) gained 17.1% to $120.56 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results and issued strong Q4 guidance.
- MICT, Inc. (NASDAQ: MICT) shares surged 17.1% to $3.01.
- Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCDA) gained 14.4% to $4.9997. Tricida yesterday issued a regulatory update on veverimer, the only investigational asset in its pipeline.
- Air Industries Group (NASDAQ: AIRI) gained 13.7% to $1.1745 after the company Reported Thursday that sales returned to pre-pandemic levels. Air Industries Group posted quarterly sales of $13.66 million.
- Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCRN) surged 13.7% to $8.11. Cross Country Healthcare is expected to release quarterly earnings on November 4.
- Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ: GSHD) gained 13.6% to $121.64 following Q3 results.
- Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: RBBN) surged 13.2% to $4.37 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results.
- O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ: OIIM) jumped 12.7% to $6.12 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results.
- The9 Limited (NASDAQ: NCTY) gained 12% to $2.32.
- Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE: CVA) surged 11.8% to $8.52 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results.
- Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE: MHK) gained 11.4% to $103.67 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results.
- DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: DZSI) jumped 11.1% to $10.81 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results.
- Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBLI) gained 9.1% to $2.9250.
- U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: USX) shares jumped 9.1% to $7.18.
- ResMed Inc. (NYSE: RMD) gained 6.7% to $191.56 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results.
- Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE: ZEN) rose 5.4% to $111.75 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results and also issued strong sales guidance .
- Newell Brands Inc (NASDAQ: NWL) gained 5.2% to $17.69 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results. The company also reinstated guidance.
- Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE: PLT) rose 4.8% to $19.90 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales and also issued strong Q3 sales guidance.
- Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ: EQ) rose 4.7% to $6.28 after the company reported it received FDA clearance of COVID-19 IND for Phase 3 trial.
- Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG) rose 4.1% to $1,630.94 following upbeat Q3 results.
- Under Armour Inc (NYSE: UA) rose 3.3% to $12.43 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results and issued strong FY20 EPS guidance . The company also announced the sale of MyFitnessPal for $345 million.
Losers
- Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLCM) shares dipped 39.2% to $3.5850 after the company priced its 4.15 million shares at $6.025 per share. Wells Fargo downgraded the stock from Overweight to Equal-Weight and announced a price target of $4.5 per share.
- Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ: AXGT) fell 38.2% to $2.2550 after the company announced updates to be presented at its virtual Parkinson's disease R&D day, stating individual patient-level data from cohort 2 of the Phase 2 SUNRISE-PD study that is evaluating its AXO-Lenti-PD gene therapy for the treatment of Parkinson's disease showed favorable safety and tolerability profile, with no serious adverse events. The company also said it is unlikely that its planned sham-controlled trial of AXO-Lenti-PD will begin to enroll patients by the end of calendar year 2021.
- Intec Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: NTEC) shares declined 24.3% to $2.33. Intec Pharma yesterday announced a 1-for-20 reverse share split.
- Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSE: UUU) shares fell 24% to $2.4864. Universal Security Instruments shares surged over 62% on Thursday after the company said it received a letter from 9.9% stakeholder Activist Investing threatening shareholder action to prevent delisting and bankruptcy.
- Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE: PBI) fell 22.2% to $5.78 after the company reported Q3 earnings results.
- MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ: MVIS) fell 19.9% to $1.77 after the company reported Q3 earnings results.
- OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPK) fell 19.9% to $3.3656 after the company reported Q3 earnings results.
- Twitter, Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) dipped 19.6% to $42.17. Twitter posted upbeat sales for its third quarter, while average daily active users rose just around 1 million from the previous quarter to 187 million last quarter.
- RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAVE) dipped 17.5% to $0.7181. Rave Restaurant announced the return of its contactless buffet to-go along with 3 new meals.
- HEXO Corp. (NYSE: HEXO) shares fell 17.4% to $0.5941 after reporting Q4 results. The company reported a proposed 8-for-1 consolidation of common shares. The proposal will be submitted for approval on December 11th.
- Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ: APPS) dropped 16.3% to $26.70 after reporting Q2 results.
- Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ: COLM) dropped 16.1% to $80.74 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 results. The company also issued weak Q4 forecast.
- Polar Power, Inc. (NASDAQ: POLA) fell 16% to $3.11 after gaining over 58% on Thursday.
- HighPoint Resources Corporation (NYSE: HPR) dropped 16% to $5.65. HighPoint Resources completed 1-for-50 reverse stock split.
- SQZ Biotechnologies Co (NYSE: SQZ) shares dropped 15.8% to $13.48 after the company priced its IPO at $16 per share.
- Range Resources Corporation (NYSE: RRC) dipped 15.4% to $6.57 following Q3 earnings.
- Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ: APOP) fell 15% to $1.77. Cellect Biotechnology shares jumped 22% on Thursday after the company commenced collaboration with XNK Therapeutics to advance novel NK cell-based therapies.
- Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ: CACC) tumbled 14.5% to $272.60 after reporting downbeat quarterly sales.
- Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE: BE) fell 13.5% to $12.73 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 sales. Morgan Stanley maintained Bloom Energy with an Overweight and lowered the price target from $23 to $22.
- El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOCO) fell 13.3% to $15.26 following weak quarterly sales.
- Data I/O Corporation (NASDAQ: DAIO) dipped 13.2% to $3.4550 following wider-than-projected quarterly loss.
- Unity Software Inc. (NYSE: U) fell 13% to $94.75.
- Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ: SGEN) fell 12.5% to $168.32 after the company cut FY20 sales guidance
- Performance Shipping Inc (NASDAQ: PSHG) shares fell 12.2% to $0.43 after the company reported a 1-for-10 reverse stock split.
- ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ZI) dropped 11.5% to $35.67.
- Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ: EVGN) fell 10.9% to $2.6450 as the company priced $12 million direct offering at $2.50 per share.
- Electro-Sensors, Inc. (NASDAQ: ELSE) fell 10.6% to $3.6050 after gaining 7% on Thursday.
- Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ: SOLO) fell 8.7% to $2.73 after gaining 20% on Thursday. ElectraMeccanica highlighted arrival of first production SOLO electric vehicles and opening of 6 new retail locations.
- Atlassian Corporation Plc (NASDAQ: TEAM) fell 8.4% to $193.11 after the company reported Q1 results and issued weak Q2 EPS and sales guidance.
- Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: SUNW) fell 8.3% to $2.76 after climbing over 10% on Thursday.
- Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: PPSI) fell 8.2% to $2.70 after gaining over 14% on Thursday.
- Medigus ADR (NASDAQ: MDGS) fell 8% to $2.29 after the company announced Purex will launch a Covid-19 product line on Amazon. Medigus previously signed an agreement to acquire a controlling stake in Purex.
- Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ: MRIN) fell 7.6% to $2.42. Marin Software, earlier during the week, issued preliminary Q3 financial results.
- The Peck Company Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PECK) fell 7% to $6.69. The Peck Co, earlier during the month, announced $7.641 million in contracts from a 10.5MW portfolio of solar projects in Vermont..
- Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NYSE: CAR) fell 6.4% to $34.34 after reporting a decline in quarterly earnings.
- Aptorum Group Limited (NYSE: APM) fell 6.2% to $2.12 after gaining over 10% on Thursday.
- Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) fell 5% to $109.55. Apple announced better-than-expected results for its fiscal fourth-quarter. Apple's flagship product – the iPhone – fetched revenues of $26.44 billion, down 20.7%.
