Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday

Friday's morning session saw 24 companies set new 52-week lows.

Significant Points:

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ: WBA) was the biggest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low.

The stocks that set new 52-week lows as of 10 a.m. ET on Friday:

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ: WBA) shares were up 1.01% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $33.37.

