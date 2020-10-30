70 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSE: UUU) shares surged 62.7% to close at $3.27 on Thursday after the company said it received a letter from 9.9% stakeholder Activist Investing threatening shareholder action to prevent delisting and bankruptcy.
- Polar Power, Inc. (NASDAQ: POLA) shares surged 58.8% to close at $3.70.
- Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: REKR) gained 30.4% to close at $4.33. Rekor Systems shares dropped over 30% on Wednesday after the company issued weak Q3preliminary sales results.
- Leslie's, Inc. (NASDAQ: LESL) surged 27.7% to close at $21.70 as the company priced its IPO at $17 per share.
- Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: FBRX) rose 26.9% to close at $36.38. Forte Biosciences reported pricing of $40.0 million public offering of common stock at $28.50 per share.
- Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE: PINS) climbed 26.9% to close at $62.51 after the company reported better-than-projected Q3 results. MKM Partners and JP Morgan upgraded the stock.
- Inphi Corporation (NASDAQ: IPHI) shares surged 26.7% to close at $140.60 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 earnings and also issued strong Q4 guidance. Marvell Technology Group announced plans to buy Inphi in a cash and stock transaction.
- Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CASH) gained 25.4% to close at $28.88 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 earnings. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods also upgraded the company stock from Market Perform to Outperform rating and raised its price target from $28 to $33.
- Novus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVUS) rose 22.5% to close at $21.42. Novus Therapeutics, earlier during the month, reported 1-for-18 reverse stock split.
- Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ: CRTO) surged 21% to close at $16.95 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 sales. BMO Capital also upgraded the stock from Market Perform to Outperform and announced a price target of $25 per share.
- Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY) rose 20.8% to close at $11.95 after the company reported better-than-expect Q3 results.
- Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ: DMRC) shares gained 20.4% to close at $34.61 following upbeat Q3 results.
- Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ: COHU) surged 20.2% to close at $20.67 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results.
- Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ: SOLO) rose 19.6% to close at $2.99. ElectraMeccanica highlighted arrival of first production SOLO electric vehicles and opening of 6 new retail locations.
- Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE: ADS) climbed 18.9% to close at $52.04 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results.
- Ryerson Holding Corporation (NYSE: RYI) surged 18.4% to close at $8.05 following upbeat Q3 results.
- Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTX) jumped 17.4% to close at $3.98.
- Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ECHO) shares surged 17% to close at $29.69 after reporting strong sales.
- CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE: CBRE) jumped 16.8% to close at $51.30 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results.
- ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ: ORBC) shares rose 16.3% to close at $4.64.
- NIO Limited (NYSE: NIO) jumped 16.3% to close at $31.99 after the company announced that it had hit a key production milestone.
- Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE: TROX) gained 15% to close at $9.65 after reporting Q3 results.
- Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ: INVA) surged 14.9% to close at $10.72 after the company reported Q3 results.
- Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: PPSI) gained 14.4% to close at $2.94.
- Power REIT (NYSE: PW) shares jumped 14.1% to close at $23.04.
- Penumbra Inc (NYSE: PEN) climbed 13.5% to close at $264.18 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 sales.
- Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVID) shares gained 12.9% to close at $9.44 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results.
- Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ: ZSAN) rose 12.6% to close at $0.41 after declining around 10% on Wednesday. Zosano Pharma, last week, received a complete response letter from the FDA for its Qtrypta.
- Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ: ALGT) gained 11% to close at $137.57 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 earnings.
- CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLSK) rose 10.8% to close at $7.99. CleanSpark yesterday reported 2 new electric vehicle contracts for GridFabric software subscriptions.
- MRC Global Inc. (NYSE: MRC) gained 9% to close at $4.37 following strong quarterly results.
- Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDRA) climbed 8.9% to close at $2.93.
- Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA) gained 8.4% to close at $71.28 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 sales. The company also announced a partnership with Takeda Pharmaceutical for Moderna to supply 50 million COVID-19 vaccine doses in Japan.
- Twitter, Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) gained 8% to close at $52.43 in sympathy with Pinterest after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results. Twitter will release earnings after the closing bell today.
- Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ: VSTM) rose 7.8% to close at $1.24 as the company announced new data published in The Lancet Oncology supports potential of VS-6766 as a treatment for RAS mutant tumors.
- SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNES) rose 7.5% to close at $1.44 after declining over 7% on Wednesday.
- Orange S.A. (NYSE: ORAN) rose 6.9% to close at $11.19 after the company reported Q3 results.
- IT Tech Packaging, Inc. (NYSE: ITP) gained 6.3% to close at $0.85 after climbing 17% on Wednesday.
- Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ: RIDE) gained 5.1% to close at $14.74 after declining 15% on Wednesday. Lordstown Motors’s stock began trading on Monday.
Losers
- Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCDA) shares tumbled 47.2% to close at $4.37 on Thursday as the company issued an update from end-of-review Type A meeting with the FDA.
- Cancer Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CGIX) fell 33.5% to close at $2.28 after the company announced a $2 million bought deal offering priced at $2.20 per share.
- Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISIG) fell 28.1% to close at $0.92.
- Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: APRN) fell 26% to close at $4.86 after the company reported Q3 results and issued weak Q4 sales guidance.
- Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ: PROG) dropped 22.5% to close at $5.96 as the company announced successful achievement of its preeclampsia test analytical verification milestone.
- At Home Group Inc. (NYSE: HOME) shares fell 22.3% to close at $16.56 after the company reported preliminary results for the third quarter.
- Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: INOV) fell 21.9% to close at $19.29 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 sales.
- Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNST) fell 19.9% to close at $18.71 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 earnings.
- Hudson Capital Inc. (NASDAQ: HUSN) dropped 19.7% to close at $2.37. Hudson Capital recently announced a merger agreement to acquire FreightHub.
- Nokia Corporation (NYSE: NOK) shares fell 17.3% to close at $3.35 after the company lowered its profit outlook for the full year.
- Astrotech Corporation (NASDAQ: ASTC) dropped 17.3% to close at $2.01 after the company announced a $5.2 million registered direct offering priced at-the-market.
- Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE: ARCH) dropped 16.7% to close at $29.86.
- Weidai Ltd. (NYSE: WEI) fell 16.5% to close at $2.07.
- Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ: KXIN) dropped 15.9% to close at $3.75.
- 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLWS) fell 15.3% to close at $21.37 following Q1 results.
- LAIX Inc. (NYSE: LAIX) fell 15.1% to close at $1.85.
- Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. (NASDAQ: SINO) fell 14.1% to close at $1.95.
- New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: NFE) dropped 13.7% to close at $38.45 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 results.
- Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ: AUVI) fell 13.5% to close at $7.04. Applied UV shares climbed over 27% on Wednesday after the company reported an exclusive licensing agreement with Axis Lighting to commercialize its LED-based technologies in the UV-C devices to inactivate pathogens on surfaces in the hospital market.
- Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTNP) fell 12.9% to close at $0.1450. Titan Pharmaceuticals shares climbed 30% on Wednesday after the company announced a deal to buy JT Pharma Kappa Opioid with a gross proceeds of at least $8 million. The company also announced pricing of $8.0 million underwritten public offering.
- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) fell 11.8% to close at $97.01 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 sales. The company also lowered its FY20 guidance.
- Miragen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGEN) gained 11.1% to close at $1.40. Miragen Therapeutics shares climbed 142% on Wednesday after the company announced it is acquiring Viridian Therapeutics.
- Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLKB) shares dropped 10.8% to close at $51.50 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 sales.
- Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SHIP) dropped 10.8% to close at $0.46 after gaining 10% on Wednesday.
- AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: AIKI) fell 9.5% to close at $0.5249. AIkido Pharma yesterday issued an update on next-generation chemotherapeutic treatment DHA-dFdC.
- Civeo Corporation (NYSE: CVEO) fell 7.8% to close at $0.7298. Civeo shares jumped 26% on Wednesday after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results.
- eBay Inc (NASDAQ: EBAY) shares fell 7.5% to close at $49.28 after reporting Q3 results.
- Zedge, Inc. (NYSE: ZDGE) dropped 7.2% to close at $3.08 after climbing 10% on Wednesday. Zedge, last week, reported better-than-expected Q4results.
- Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCKT) fell 6.5% to close at $2.88 after gaining 22% on Wednesday. Socket Mobile, last week, reported a rise in its quarterly earnings.
- Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE: CS) fell 5.4% to close at $9.38 after reporting Q3 results.
- ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCXI) declined 5.2% to close at $49.52 after the company announced topline data from its Phase II AURORA clinical trial of Avacopan in the treatment of Hidradenitis Suppurativa.
