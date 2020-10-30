Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Exxon To Layoff 1.9K In US, Slash 15% Global Workforce

Aditya Raghunath , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 30, 2020 7:55am   Comments
Share:
Exxon To Layoff 1.9K In US, Slash 15% Global Workforce

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOMannounced plans to cut its U.S. headcount by 1,900 on Thursday as a part of the reorganization initiative spurred by a drop in oil prices and setbacks from the COVID-19 outbreak.

What Happened: Exxon could slash almost 15% of the global workforce through voluntary and involuntary programs. The company will provide a severance package and placement support to all employees separated through the involuntary program.

The company's management offices in Houston, Texas, are the primary target of the reduction.

According to the Wall Street Journal, big oil producers and service companies' combined job cuts across the sector could impact more than 50,000 positions.

Exxon anticipates that the layoff program could continue through 2021, eliminating around 14,000 positions, including employees as well as contractors, WSJ reports.

Why Does It Matter: Since 2018, Exxon shifted its core strategy to increase oil production. It has made sizeable investments in Guyana, Brazil, Texas, Antwerp, Rotterdam, Singapore, and in the U.K. But in the face of the pandemic, these strategic investments have backfired.

James Henderson analyst Noah Barrett said that these job cuts could be structural changes in the sector instead of a cyclical -- WSJ.

According to Barrett's analysis, even after vaccine development and the pandemic subsiding, there is a possibility of reduced demand for oil due to growing emphasis on renewables.

Price Action: XOM shares closed 4.4% higher to $32.97 on Thursday.

Image Courtesy: Wikimedia

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (XOM)

Recap: Exxon Mobil Q3 Earnings
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Drop After Big Tech Earnings
10 Stocks To Watch For October 30, 2020
Earnings Scheduled For October 30, 2020
How The 2020 Presidential Election Could Impact Energy Stocks
Clean Energy Is Green, Regardless of Who Goes To The White House
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Covid-19 US Job Cuts Wall Street JournalNews Media Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com