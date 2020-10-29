Why Electrameccanica's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ: SOLO) shares are trading higher on Thursday after the company announced the arrival of its first production SOLO EVs and that six new retail locations will open in the U.S. within the next month.

Electrameccanica Vehicles is a Canadian designer and manufacturer of environmentally efficient electric vehicles. The company's flagship vehicle is the purpose-built, single-seat EV called the SOLO. This three-wheeled vehicle will revolutionize the urban driving experience, including commuting, delivery and shared mobility. The SOLO provides a driving experience that is trendy, fun, affordable and environmentally friendly.

Electrameccanica Vehicles shares were trading up 19.2% at $2.98 on Thursday. The stock has a 52-week high of $6 and a 52-week low of 89 cents.